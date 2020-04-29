Music Producer Melli Releases A Trilingual Song That Talks About Love And Unity

Saahil Karmally, a 21-year-old multi-genre electronic music producer from Bengaluru is all set to take the world by storm with his recent release — a trilingual song about love and unity. Karmally, who is best known by his stage name ‘Melli’, aims to inspire world through his music and his new single, Habibi (Arabic, My Love). The composer’s songs have featured at music festivals across the world including Belgium’s Tomorrowland and BBC Radio UK. He’s also had his records featured at the Spinnin’ Records Headquarters in Amsterdam.

Melli releases his latest song about love and unity

The idea of Habibi, an Arabic-tinged ethnic-pop song features three of Melli’s friends from Dubai, USA and India, was born when he was on a flight to Dubai from his home town Bengaluru. The trilingual track is sung in Arabic, English and Hindi by three of his friends, Hatem Mukattash, Jay Kila and Ritvika Sunku. He said that as an independent artist, his goal has always been to unite people through music and with this song, he aims to achieve it.

In the trilingual track, Dubai-based Hatem Mukattash will be singing in Arabic, Ritvika Sunku in Hindi and New York-born rapper Jay Kila will be rapping in English. Kila has performed all over the world and has been featured in Rolling Stone India, Hello Magazine and more. His music combines sharp lyricism and catchy hooks to create party anthems.

Habibi was produced by Melli, mastered by Pratham Mehra (Music Producer - Kimera). The song was recorded at the Silicon Oasis-based GTR Recording Studios in Dubai.

Melli and the singers are also in the process of putting together a follow-up music production for Habibi. The music video will feature clips of over 100 people from different countries around the world sporting their country’s flag to emphasise solidarity. Habibi by Melli is available on all major online streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer.

Check out Melli's song Habibi here:

