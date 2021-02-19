Monsta X's IM Releases New Music Video 'God Damn' From His Album 'Duality'

Monsta X’s IM dropped his first solo mini-album Duality on Friday, February 19, 2021, which includes 5 songs. The music video of the song God Damn has IM questioning true happiness while he is seen in a disturbed state throughout the video. Read along to know more about the song and his mini-album.

Also Read: BTS Star J-Hope Donates $100,000 To Charity On The Occasion Of His Birthday

Monsta X’s IM plays a restless man in his God Damn music video

IM’s Duality album has finally released on Friday, February 19. In the song God Damn, the singer plays a restless, disturbed man throughout the video. He is also seen reaching out to an oxygen cylinder several times in the music video, as the room he is sitting in is on fire and he is facing difficulty in breathing. He is seen portraying a man with false happiness in the video and so conveys the lyrics.

He is seen wearing a mustard yellow jacket in the video, with a red rose printed on the front, which he left unbuttoned. Along with this, IM wore a black mesh t-shirt inside and sported messy hair with it.

Also Read: Justin Bieber To Perform 'Anyone' And 'Intentions' At Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2021

More about IM's Duality album

The album was announced by Monsta X’s IM and Starlight entertainment on February 7, 2021, with its first poster. The band’s official Instagram handle wrote in the caption, “I.M FIRST SOLO DIGITAL MINI ALBUM <DUALITY> 2021.02.19 FRI 2 PM (KST) COMING SOON”. After which, the tracklist was revealed on February 10, 2021. The 1st and 2nd concept photos of the album were released on February 14 and February 15, respectively.

Along with, God Damn, the mini-album also includes the songs, Howlin, Burn, Happy To Die, and Flower-ed. The band’s official page has also shared short teasers for all the five songs on their feed along with a clip of the God Damn music video. God Damn is a slow-paced song which turns peppy after the first beat, followed by Howling which is completely written in English and follows the tones of God Damn, while Burn has lyrics mostly written in Korean. With the fourth track, Happy To Die, the song follows a happier and positive notion, while Flower-Ed has slow vocals by IM.

Also Read: GOt7's Yugyeom To Feature In AOMG's New Single? Teaser Makes Fans Believe Its True

Also Read: BTS To Perform 'Dynamite' Hits For MTV Unplugged Series Soon; Check Out The Teaser

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.