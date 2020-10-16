NCT's Jaemin & Doyoung Launch Personal Insta Accounts Gaining Over 300K Followers Already

NCT is one of the largest groups in the history of K-pop aka Korean pop. The band currently has 23 members in total. NCT is known for having multiple sub-units, the band stands for "Neo Culture Technology" and represents the Hallyu localization project. Recently, two of the NCT members, Jaemin and Doyoung activated their new personal Instagram accounts. NCT had recently released their music video called Déjà Vu. Check out the latest posts uploaded by the two NCT members who joined the Instagram community by opening their personal accounts. They have official accounts as well.

NCT’s Jaemin And Doyoung open new Instagram accounts!

Currently, NCT members including Jaehyun, Johnny, Ten, WinWin, YangYang, Hendery, XiaoJun, Lucas, Kun, and Yuta, are already on Instagram with their own personal accounts. NCT's Jaemin could be seen posting quite aesthetic posts on his personal Instagram account while NCT's Doyoung shared posts promoting their new song titled Make A Wish. Make A Wish is a Birthday song and Jaemin and Doyoung are currently promoting the song as the members of NCT. South Korean band NCT had earlier released their album called RESONANCE Pt.1. Currently, NCT's Jaemin already has over 328k followers while Doyoung has over 401k followers right now. Jaemin and Doyoung's fan following is increasing at an amazing speed even when they had opened their Instagram accounts today itself.

According to a report by Soompi, a Korean media portal, NCT's latest album, RESONANCE Pt. 1, is expected to have tracks from all 23 members in sub-units of NCT including NCT 127, NCT Dream, and WayV. The full album was released on October 12, 2020. Out of all the tracks, the track Déjà Vu that was released on October 8th showcased a colourful music video. The name of the album hints at more such releases by the group in the future as well. NCT Resonance Pt. 1 is the latest album by K-pop band NCT. The album is the 1st part of NCT's second studio album. It is an unlimited group project which is planned under the management of SM entertainment. Resonance Pt. 1 consists of twelve tracks, including two singles.

