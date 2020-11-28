Neha Kakkar Creates Adorable 'Shona Shona' Reel With Brother Tony Kakkar; Watch

Punjabi singers Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar have collaborated with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill for their new song, 'Shona Shona'. It finally released on November 24, 2020. Recently, the brother-sister duo created an engaging video on social media. Neha Kakkar posted a Reel featuring Tony Kakkar, who is visibly annoying his sister. Here is everything about Neha Kakkar's Instagram video on the video-sharing platform that you must check out right away.

Neha Kakkar creates adorable Shona Shona reel with brother Tony Kakkar

Various celebrities and fans have been flooding social media with their version of Shona Shona Reels. However, Neha Kakkar stole the limelight with her recent clip with Tony Kakkar. She took to the Reels section of her official Instagram handle and shared the quirky video on November 28, 2020, Saturday.

It features Neha Kakkar trying to talk to someone through phone, but her brother is continuously annoying her. She is visible sitting on a couch in a black floral printed dress. Meanwhile, Tony Kakkar is beside her in a casual t-shirt, rugged jeans, and blue jacket. When the chorus comes, the brother-sister duo looks at the camera and surprises everyone by performing the signature step of Shona Shona in the video. In the end, they also hug each other, expressing their love.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Neha Kakkar wrote, “Shona Mere #ShonaShona What a Song @tonykakkar Bhaiyuuu!! ðŸ˜ðŸ¥³ðŸ”¥ðŸ’ƒðŸ»". She also added hashtags for Kakkar Siblings and Reel It Feel It. Check out one of the Shona Shona reels below:

Response to Neha Kakkar's Instagram reel

Within a few hours of sharing the Reel video, Neha Kakkar received more than 9, 50, 000 likes, 4250 comments, and over 4.6 million views on the video-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities shared their response to the clip on the site.

Among them, Kakkar’s husband Rohanpreet Singh exclaimed ‘What an Amazing Song!!! @nehakakkar @tonykakkar ðŸ˜ðŸ•ºðŸ¥³ðŸ”¥’ in the comment section, while Tony Kakkar wrote ‘Why so cute.. nehuuuuu. You the best ♥ï¸ðŸ˜˜’. Here are some of the response to Neha Kakkar's Instagram Reel that you must check out right away:

