Neha Kakkar Rehearses For 'Wah Wai Wahh'; Have A Look At The Viral Behind-the-scenes Video

Neha Kakkar has been steadily growing her influence and fame not only the world of music, but on television and social media as well. She has sung several hit songs in Hindi films and has also been consistently releasing songs on her YouTube channel. The singer is not camera shy either, as she is seen exploring her acting potential quite frequently in her music video. A video of her dance rehearsal for the song Wah Wai Wahh has gone viral on social media – have a look at it.

Neha Kakkar’s Wah Wai Wahh rehearsal goes viral

Fans are well-aware of the many talents that Neha Kakkar possesses beside her glamorous voice. She is seen boldly flaunting her acting skills and her photogenic looks in many of her music video. Along with that, she does not shy away from shaking a leg in her videos either. A behind-the-scenes video of the singer’s dance rehearsal has gone viral on Instagram. The video shows her focused on her dance rehearsal with her song Wah Wai Wahh playing in the background. Wearing her outfit from the song, the singer was seen practicing her steps and action, while paying attention to detail.

Neha can be seen instructed in the video by her choreographer, even as passer byes watched her rehearse. The behind-the-scenes video from the shoot of the song soon went viral and thousands of netizens watched it on Instagram. The song was eventually shot and released back in 2019 on Youtube and has garnered more than 35 million views on Instagram. The song is now available on music streaming giants such as 'Spotify', 'Youtube Music', 'Gaana' and more.

Besides 'Wah Wai Wahh', there are several songs of Neha Kakkar that have been released on Youtube till date. Her channel on the social media and content giant has crossed over 12 million subscribers. Some of the most hit songs in Bollywood in the recent times such as Garmi, Dilbar, Aankh Maarey, O Saki Saki and many more have all been sung by her. She has also been the judge of the famous singing reality show Indian Idol since the last few seasons.

