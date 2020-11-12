Sidharth Shukla Consoles A Fan In Tears In Chandigarh, Watch The Sweet Video Here

Television actor Sidharth Shulka recently rose new highs of fame. Only a few days ago, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were spotted in Chandigarh and their fans ended up at their hotel. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill welcomed the fans with warmth and obliged them with pictures and autographs. The videos and pictures of this fan frenzy were all over the internet and another such fan video of the Balika Vadhu actor surfaced on the net today. Today morning a fan posted a video of Sidharth Shukla consoling his fan while clicking a picture. Watch the video here.

also read: Sidharth Shukla Mocks About Coronavirus Vaccine And Advertisements; Check Out

Sidharth Shukla consoles an emotional fan in Chandigarh

Sidharth Shukla who gained a lot of attention for his temperament in the previous year showed his sweeter side when he met a fan who was in tears upon meeting him. When the actor met a fan in Chandigarh, she was emotional when she met the star and getting a photo clicked with him.

The actor consoled her by saying ‘Mat Ro Meri Jaan’ and gave her a side hug. He asked the fan to not cry and take the photo smiling instead of crying. He also engaged in friendly banter to make his fans feel comfortable by asking the ladies if they were pulling his leg by saying that the picture didn't get captured.

He was seen wearing a mustard tee and denim in this video. The actor was about to leave for his flight the night before when the fans came out to meet the stars, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

Also read: Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Papped At Mumbai Airport; Sid Opens Car Door For Shehnaaz

There are lucky people & then come those who got chance to meet Sid & felt warmth of his amazing personality. This is such a beautiful video to start our day with. ♥️#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/6ZgwVwOGh3 — Team Sidharth FC ❤️ (@itsTeamSidharth) November 12, 2020

also read: Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Make Fans Go In A Frenzy Outside Chandigarh Hotel; Watch

According to Bollywood Life, Shehnaaz and Sidharth were in Chandigarh to shoot for a music video for the singer Tony Kakkar along with Anshul Garg. The music video might be out in the next month which is December 2020. The duo is popularly shipped by fans as SidNaz. The fans are already hyped to watch the two together on screen after their previous music videos Baarish and Bhula Dunga. Sidharth Shukla’s shows have been very popular and well-received by the audience, he then went on to feature in some big films with the big actors. According to Bollywood Life, the actor might be seen in a web series sometime in the coming year.

Also read: Sidharth Shukla's Relationships And Dating Timeline Over The Years

Also read: Sidharth Shukla Aces Desi Look By Riding A Bullock Cart; Shehnaaz Gill Goes 'Buraaahh'

Image Credits: @realsidharthshukla IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.