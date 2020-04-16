Niall Horan Confesses 'the Hardest Email' He Wrote Was To Fire His Crew Due To COVID-19

Niall Horan in a recent interview opened up about the struggle of writing an email to his band and tour crew members that the tour has been cancelled. He detailed this experience in an interview with a media portal. Niall Horan’s sophomore album was cancelled due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Niall Horan details his crew members’ struggles amidst pandemic

Niall Horan recently took to Twitter and celebrated the 10th anniversary of his X-Factor UK audition. The Slow Hands singer got emotional while writing a note to his fans and thanking them for their immense support throughout his singing career. Apart from this celebration, Niall Horan recently opened up about a difficult situation he had to face amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

Also read | Niall Horan Celebrates 10 Years Of X Factor Audition, Shares Emotional 'thank You' Note

In an interview with a media portal, Niall Horan revealed that he had to write an email 100 people from his tour crew that the tour has been cancelled. While speaking about his life during quarantine Niall said that he is doing fine on his own and often calling up his friends and people and checking upon them.

Also read | 'That's Not Good': Niall Horan Gets Pooed On By Pigeon During Carpool Karaoke

This was a difficult decision, but the well-being of my fans and touring family is always my top priority . Please stay safe everyone x pic.twitter.com/1Etlfp3NaV — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) April 3, 2020

He then focused on how he had to cancel his tour due to the COVID-19 lockdown. While talking about this issue Niall said that the hardest part about the situation was sending an email to the crew of 100 people who work with him. He added that they did not expect that were out of jobs. Horan also revealed that these crew members live tour by tour and travel around the world to support their families. He concluded that it was the hardest email he had ever written in his career.

Also read | Niall Horan Reveals The Motivation Behind His Latest Album 'Heartbreak Weather'

Also read | Harry Styles And Niall Horan's Funniest Moments That You Should Not Miss

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.