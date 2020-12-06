Nicki Minaj's Birthday: Best Catchy And Evergreen Numbers By Queen Of Rap

Popular rapper Nicki Minaj will celebrate her 38th birthday on December 8, 2020. The celebrated musician is known for her catchy beats and quirky lyrics that stick with the audience for a long time. On the occasion of Nicki Minaj's birthday, here is a look at five of her most loved songs that need to be checked out right away.

Nicki Minaj’s best rap songs

1. I’m Legit

I’m Legit is a much-loved song from Nicki Minaj’s 2010 album, Pink Friday. The song speaks about a woman and her confidence in pulling off any look. The beats are catchy and had been vividly used in dance routines and event choreography. The unique lyrics and its fast pace were another attraction of this song.

2. Anaconda

Anaconda is a song from Nicki Minaj’s album, The Pinkprint, which was released in the year 2014. The song is a heavy ripped-off version of Sir Mix-A-Lot’s Baby Got Back. The song comes with an explicit video with a lot of twerking and skin show which was another reason for the song’s huge success. The rap portion of this song was highly appreciated by fans and critics alike.

3. Feeling Myself

Feeling Myself is another famous song that took the internet by storm as soon as it was launched across musical platforms. The song is a collaboration between rap queen Nicki Minaj and pop queen Beyonce. It is a part of The Pinkprint album and holds a significant place in the playlists of many music enthusiasts.

4. No Frauds

No Frauds is a much-loved song by Nicki Minaj, made in collaboration with Lil Wayne and Drake. The song has an appealing music video which has been majorly shot at leading places in London like Buckingham Palace and Big Ben, amongst others. This song has upbeat music which also has a soothing effect on the listener.

Read Cardi B Calls Out Wiz Khalifa For Pitting Her Against Nicki Minaj; Read Details Here

Also read Nicki Minaj Calls Out The Grammys As She Is Not Happy With The Nominations 2021

5. Barbie Dreams

Barbie Dream is a song from Nicki Minaj’s 2018 album called Queens. The album was an instant hit amongst fans as it was a mix of a variety of songs. This album has also been called the most rap-oriented album ever created by Nicki Minaj. The remarkable tuning and the vibrant music video carried this piece well, becoming a fan-favourite within days.

Read Nicki Minaj's Staggering Net Worth Proves That She Is Certainly The 'Queen' Of Rapping

Also read Nicki Minaj Vs Tracy Chapman Issue Reaches Resolution As Judge Rules In Favour Of Nicki

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (Nicki Minaj)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.