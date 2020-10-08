Ancelotti Was Gifted A £313,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge For Beating Spurs On MD 1

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton are currently sitting pretty at the summit of the Premier League table, having won all of their four games so far. The Toffees have also scored the joint-most goals in the top flight this term, having found back of the net on 12 occasions and Everton owner Farhad Moshiri appears to be more than pleased with the work done by Ancelotti. In fact, soon after Everton beat Jose Mourinho's Tottenham on Matchday 1, Moshiri rewarded Ancelotti with a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge worth £313,000 and it appears that the luxury car has been a motivation for the Italian boss to kick on.

According to a report from The Athletic, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has been thoroughly impressed with Carlo Ancelotti's plans at the club and the 65-year-old businessman is also generously rewarding the Italian boss with luxurious gifts on occasion. Everton made some top midfield recruitments this summer including James Rodriguez, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Allan while also adding Ben Godrey to their defensive ranks. The Toffees then began their season with a stunning but rare 1-0 win over Jose Mourinho's Tottenham away from home last month thanks to a second-half goal from the in-form Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Carlo Ancelotti has got Everton balling this season. James pulling strings, Doucouré running rings and Dominic Calvert-Lewin finding bins.



The Toffees are a problem. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VhK6zVUvKF — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) October 3, 2020

Reports claim that the Moshiri was delighted with Everton's start to the new season as well as the attractive and effective football being played by his side under Ancelotti. The British-Iranian businessman opted to generously reward the 61-year-old with a luxury vehicle - a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge worth £313,000. It seems that Moshiri's reward for Ancelotti has had quite an impact on the manager, who went on to record three more league wins in a row.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the first player to score hat-tricks in consecutive home games under Carlo Ancelotti since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2014. James Rodriguez played in all four matches. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) September 30, 2020

Everton's stunning start to the new Premier League season

Following a 1-0 win over Mourinho's Spurs on Matchday 1, Everton scored five past West Brom at the Hawthorns in a 5-2 win over the Baggies. The Toffees then recorded a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park before getting their fourth win of the season against Brighton last weekend in a 4-2 victory over the Seagulls. Everton also registered wins over Salford City, Fleetwood and West Ham to set up an EFL quarter-final clash against Manchester United in December.

