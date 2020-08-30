Palash Sen claims YouTube 'blocking' Euphoria, says 'that's why artists buy fake views'

The purchase of fake views had become a talking point recently with Badshah being summoned by Mumbai Police for allegedly paying Rs 72 lakh to create a viewership record. Now, Palash Sen of Euphoria claimed that artists might be doing so because YouTube did not support independent musicians like him. The singer-music composer stated that the Google-led platform was ‘blocking’ his band by refusing to promote his songs.

Palash Sen unhappy with YouTube

Palash Sen posted a video on YouTube and said that he was ‘a bit sad and upset’. He claimed that his latest song Ladaai had got around 66,000 views, which he claimed had been ‘reduced from 73,000’ by YouTube. He stated that he had got close to 7,000 likes and very less dislikes, which showed that the ‘people supported it, liked the thought’ behind it.

The lead vocalist wrote many artists supported him on the song, which highlighted the difficulties of independent artists due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while urging all to sign a petition on it. “Even Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, but the views stand at this figure,” he said.

“I asked people what to do. They said I could try paid promotions, so I wrote to YouTube,” Sen stated. “First they said they won’t allow it and later said it was because it was based on a sensitive topic,” he was shocked.

"I was trying to make an inspirational video about supporting other artists and this is what they said. I thought they had a problem with us because this has happened with 3-4 songs. No one gets recommendations. People are surprised they have never heard about our songs like Sadhna and are surprised to even know that we have a channel,” he added.

“One of our songs they refused to promote claiming it was Punjabi,” Sen was further shocked.

"There is no organised industry for independent artists. Maybe that's why when the ne artists they enter they buy fake views," the Maeeri artist claimed

"No one is supporting me. I am fighting with myself and this is the height of it,” he added and asked suggestions and help from his fans on how to deal with the situation and highlight this petition. He stated that it was not about the views, but the message and movement that sought to further with the video

Sona Mohapatra was one of the artists who came out in his support.

This is an absolute abomination & truly heartbreaking @YouTube . Dear all, please hear @docpalash on the plight of releasing songs as an independent musician. Sure yt, don’t ‘support’ any such music but to have such a anti-music, anti-expression policy?? https://t.co/ikz3gr1mN2 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) August 30, 2020

In his petition, that he is urging netizens to sign with the song Ladaai, Palash Sen had written to Prime Minister and the Finance Minister to announce a relief package for independent artists due to the lockdown.

