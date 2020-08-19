Pandit Jasraj's Mortal Remains To Arrive In Mumbai, Funeral To Be Held On Aug 19

Legendary classical singer Pandit Jasraj's mortal remains will reach Mumbai on Wednesday, August 19. The body of the singer will arrive on Air India flight AI 144 on Wednesday afternoon. His mortal remains will depart from the airport to his Mumbai residence at 3:00 pm. Pandit Jasraj's funeral will be held in Mumbai on Wednesday evening in the presence of his family.

Pandit Jasraj's death

Pandit Jasraj passed away on Monday, August 17, in the United States of America at the age of 90, his daughter Durga Jasraj confirmed the news to PTI. Several musicians and media celebrities mourned the death of the musical maestro.

Musicians like Adnan Sami, Shankar Mahadevan, Lata Mangeshkar, and others expressed their sadness online. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the singer's death. He wrote, "The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti." (sic)

The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/6bIgIoTOYB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2020

Pandit Jasraj was born in a musical family. He belonged to the Mewati Gharana and has been composing and singing classical and contemporary music for the past 80 years. Reportedly, Pandit Jasraj's father was a vocalist in the royal court, which motivated him and his brothers to take up music.

Interestingly, Pandit Jasraj has worked in a few Bollywood movies. However, his focus has been on Hindustani classical music. He has been a part of several stage shows, where he proved his musical excellence. Pandit Jasraj is also known to have taught several music directors and singers. A Padma Vibhushan awardee, Pandit Jasraj breathed his last on August 17.

