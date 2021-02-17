Pharrell Williams Cleared From Perjury Accusation Charges In 'Blurred Lines' Case

A California court judge has found Pharrell Williams 'not guilty' on the Blurred Lines perjury case. As reported by Entertainment Online, the ruling comes after Marvin Gaye's family claimed that Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke allegedly ripped off the late singers 1973 hit song Got To Give It Up for their 2013 hit single Blurred Lines. The controversial ruling began in 2015 when the court found Williams and Thick liable for copyright infringement on the same song.

More about Blurred Lines Perjury case

The plaintiffs of the Blurred Lines perjury case had cited a GQ interview in November 2019, where Pharrell Williams said he 'reverse engineered' Marvine Gaye's song, which according to Marvin Gaye's family, contradicted Pharell's earlier claims that he produced Blurred Lines based on Marvin Gaye's vocals in Got To Give It Up. Pharell further discussed his music production process in that interview where he said that he was aiming to create a similar experience to Marvin Gaye's track but not exactly copying the song. He added that this process got Pharell into a legal tiff with members of Gaye's family.

on February 12, a California federal judge ruled that William's statements in the GQ interview 'did not cause perjury.' The judge cited the 'reverse engineering' example and stated that Pharrell's explanation of the process was inconsistent with the claims of a deposition made by Gaye's family. Furthermore, the judge stated that the Gaye family have shown inconclusive evidence and that there were several inconsistencies in their claims of perjury and the content of Pharrell Williams 2019 interview with GQ Magazine. Gaye's family were also seeking $3.5 million from Pharrel Williams and Robin Thick, in attorney fees and costs in the copyright suit, which was immediately dismissed by judge Kronstadt.

Pharell Williams songs

Pharrell Williams is most well known for his 2013 single Happy from the Despicable Me 2 soundtrack which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Original song in 2014. He garnered his first Academy Award nomination for Best Picture as a producer on the biographical film Hidden Figures. He has a record 13 Grammy Awards including three for Producer of the Year as a member of his band The Neptunes. His most acclaimed music was Get Lucky by Daft Punk which won the Grammy Award for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2014. He collaborated with Robin Thicke on the song "Blurred Lines" in 2013 which also got nominated for two Grammy's.

