Pitbull Songs Quiz: Can You Guess The Name Of The Song By Its Lyrics?

Pitbull is one of the iconic American rappers who is also a well-known singer, songwriter as well as a philanthropist. The artist began his career in the early 2000 and has managed to record a bunch of crunk music, Latin hip-hop as well as reggaeton style in his entire career so far. Pitbull’s songs and music videos are highly loved by his fans and prominent all over the world. For those who feel they know the Pitbull’s lyrics by heart, take this Pitbull songs quiz to test your skills.

Pitbull Songs Quiz

1. “ I learned from the best, stayed away from the worst

Now I send off every verse in a hearse

Now the every day is 15th and the 1st

No more food stamps - church”

Mr Worldwide

Timber

We Are One

Por Favor

2. "I ain't got time for no games, I'm hopin' mami that you feel the same

I got what you need to feel the pain

Here's my number, call me when you're up for an even exchange"

Timber

Culo

The Anthem

Back In Time



3. "Just tryin' to pay your tuition, liar

My corner is like HBO's wire

So please, don't play no games

And baby, don't say no names

And we can do this one more again

Next time, you can bring your friends"

Go Girl

Secret Admirer

Shut It Down

Krazy

4. "Mami you know the drill, they won't know what I got 'til they read the will

I ain't trying, I ain't trying to keep it real

I'm trying to keep wealthy that's for real"

Give Me Everything

Timber

Rain Over Me

Culo

5. "Catch me on New Year's Eve, on Fox

Bringing that Miami Heat, white hot

She's like "papi, why you work so hard", why not?"

Wild Wild Love

Drive You Crazy

Get Ready

Greenlight



6. "U Know Tha Drill, Break It Up

U Know Tha Drill. Roll It Up

U Know Tha Drill, Light It Up"

Sticky Icky

Wild Wild Love

Toma

Celebrate



7. I'm in the cut in the club, Scopin the scene

Cup half way full, Smokin the green

She got her hand on my nuts, What does that mean?"

Back Up

Bojangles

That’s Nasty

Hey Ma



8. "You don't get them girls loose, loose

You don't get the world loose, loose

You don't get money, move, move

But I do, I do"

Don’t Stop The Party

Back In Time

Rain Over Me

So Sorry

9. "Obama with no colour, Hillary with no Bill

Pit with no Miami and soon with no deal

Just imagine all this bass"

Krazy

Shut It Down

Back In Time

Get It Started



10. "I saw, I came, I conquered

Or should I say, I saw I conquered, I came

They say the Chico on fire and he no liar

While y'all slippin' he runnin' the game"

Celebrate

Fireball

Greenlight

Better On Me



11. "Oh yeah, Blake, let's take 'em 'round the world, We toured Milan, bam-ba-lam

Miami, LA, New York, Dubai, Dubai, Japan, bam-ba-lam

ATL, Nashville, to the Chi'"

Hey Ma

Greenlight

Get Ready

Fireball



12. "She's on fire, she's so hot

I'm no liar, she burn up the spot

Look like Mariah, I took another shot

Told her drop, drop, drop, drop it like it's hot"

Time Of Our Lives

Fireball

Better On Me

So Sorry



13. "Forget the cash, find happiness

No more life, that's for the birds

I work hard so you never say these words"

Outta Nowhere

Wild Wild Love

Fireball

Fun



14. "I already seen you, mami, need a TLC

And I ain't too proud to beg just like TLC

I got a good head on my shoulders

If you know what I mean"

Better On Me

Por Favor

Hey Ma

Get Ready

15. One day while my light, Is glowin',

I'll be in my castle golden, But until the gates are open"

Feel This Moment

Back In Time

Don’t Stop The Party

Get Ready

Answers to Pitbull's songs' quiz:

1. Mr Worldwide- The song was released in 2010. Mr Worldwide is one of the mixtapes released by Pitbull along with others such as Free Agent, The Streets are Talking, etc.

2. Culo- Culo is the debut single by Pitbull that also featured Lil Jon. It is one of the songs from Pitbull's albums named M.I.A.M.I.

3. Go Girl- Released in 2007, the song is the first single from Pitbull's album, The Boatlift.

4. Rain Over Me- This is one of Pitbull's songs that also included singer Marc Anthony. It is one of the songs from his albums, Planet Pit.

5. Drive You Crazy- Apart from Pitbull, this song also featured Jason Derulo and Juicy J and was released in 2005.

6. Sticky Icky- Released in 2007, this is another single from his third studio album, The Boatlift.

7. Back Up- This one of the popular singles from Pitbull's first studio albums, M.I.A.M.I.

8. Don’t Stop The Party- This song is from Pitbull's seventh studio album named Global Warming and was released in 2012.

9. Krazy- Krazy is the first single that was released by Pitbull for his album, Pitbull Starring in Rebelution.

10. Fireball- The song Fireball featured Pitbull and American singer John Ryan. It is from Pitbull's eighth studio album named Globalization.

11. Get Ready- From Pitbull's eleventh album Liberated 548, the song featured American country singer, Blake Shelton.

12. Time Of Our Lives- This popular song was recorded by Pitbull and American R&B singer Ne-Yo for the former's eighth studio album Globalization.

13. Outta Nowhere- Released in 2013, the song is written by Armando C. Perez and Danny Mercer. The song featured Pitbull and Danny Mercer.

14. Por Favor- It is a song by Pitbull and American girl group Fifth Harmony for the group's self-titled third studio album, and was released in 2017.

15. Feel This Moment- This song is another single from Pitbull's album, Global Warming, and was released in 2013 as the fourth single.

