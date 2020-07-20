Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala Lands In Legal Soup, Case Registered For Song 'Sanju'

Punjab singer Sidhu Moosewala again landed in a legal soup after releasing a song few days back. Crime branch of Punjab police has registered a case against Moosewala for brandishing guns in his latest song Sanju. The case has been registered at Mohali crime branch police station under sections 188/294/504 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code.

ADGP Arpit Shukla revealed that in the latest release, Moosewala gave a reference of the arms case registered against Sanjay Dutt. Shukla added that in the video of the song Sanju, the singer even put news stories published against the actor.

Sidhu Moosewala was booked by Barnala police after the video where he was brandishing an AK-47 in the presence of cops. Moosewala compared himself with Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt by showcasing his cases.

ADGP Shukla said that a team of police analysed the lyrics and video of the song and felt he promoted and glorified the possession and usage of illegal arms. Shukla said that despite facing cases, Mossewala undermined the judiciary as well as police.

ADGP Shukla said that this is not the first case against Sidhu, and it seemed he was making a 'mockery of the system.' The officer also said that Punjab police will approach Punjab and Haryana High Court against the anticipatory bail granted to Sidhu Moosewala.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has given directions to state machinery to halt the promotion of gun culture through songs. Moreover, Punjab and Haryana High Court also directed the Punjab government to take strict action against the singers for doing so.

On February 1, Mansa police had registered a case against Moosewala with similar offences. After no action was taken, Moosewala again face a police case on May 4.

Barnala police registered a case against him as soon as the video cropped up, in which Moosewala was seen opening fire with AK-47 in the presence of several cops. Punjab police reportedly took action against the cops seen in it. Later, Moosewala obtained anticipatory bail from Punjab and Haryana High Court.

