Quirky Songs Stuck In Our Head That We Simply Can't Get Out! Check Here

Songs are intriguing as they transcend the listener in some other dimension, making them feel all the emotions. They can easily change the mood of a person from sad to happy and vice versa with their beats and music.

These rhythmic man-made creations appeal the mind deeply whereas there are some quirky songs which are distinct and widely denoted as earworms. They are different and distinct, once a person listens to them it stays in their mind for the entire day.

Here is a list of some quirky songs that no one can ignore.

Baby Shark

Baby Shark is amongst the most quirky songs released in the year 2016. The song still has a stronghold on everyone's mind and it is hard to let it out. Few kids come and rhyme explaining a shark family in a super different way. The song, the cute dance and the graphics can make adults feel childish in their heart.

It is such an earworm that one will find themselves singing the song repeatedly over and over again the whole day. It has a massive count of 4.3B views on YouTube.

Pen Pineapple Apple Pen

This song sung by PIKOTARO is the weirdest track that is funny, interesting and unique in its way. It was released in the year 2016 and has over 302M views on YouTube.

The song's lyrics are unimaginably lame yet it leaves a mark in the mind of the listener. It became a meme material to many which were used very creatively.

Gangnam style

Here is a classic example of a quirky song that became popular all across the globe in a very short time. It is still amongst the most played party songs in the world.

The dance, the beats, and everything about the song was sensational at its time. It was released in the year 2012 and has 3.4B views on YouTube. Many people still listen to the song and groove on the track's music. The singer of the song, Psy, earned many awards worldwide and it is amongst the most viewed songs of the decade.

