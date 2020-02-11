The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Raftaar's New Song 'Aage Chal' Tells The Artist's Life Journey

Music

Raftaar has released his new song Aage Chale, which is said to be inspired from his life's journey. Check out the song and read to know more about the track.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
raftaar

Raftaar is one of the most popular artists in the industry. His rift with Emiway gained much hype among the viewers. His song Sheikh Chilli became an instead hit and has more than 90 million views on YouTube. Now Raftaar has released his new single, Aage Chal. Check it out and read to know more.

Also Read | Raftaar's Greatest Hits, From 'Dhakaad' To 'Baby Marvake Manegi'- Check The Full List Here

Aage Chal by Raftaar

Raftaar has released his latest track Aage Chal. The song is composed, written and sung by Raftaar himself. Music is by Saurabh Lokhande and the additional vocals are by Yunan. It is presented by Mobil and Kalamkaar. Aage Chal is said to based on the journey of Raftaar’s life. It tells the story of an artist who progressed past his critics, past the naysayers, past the non-believers and his inner demons to become a national rap icon. See the video song below and how fans reacted to it.

Also Read | Raftaar's Heartfelt Caption On His Recent Instagram Post Is Being Hailed By Fans

Aage Chal video song

Also Read | Raftaar Has Introduced These Amazing New Artists Under His Music Brand, Kalamkaar! Details

Fans reaction

Also Read | Raftaar Says He Went From Being A Salesperson To A Rapper With Dad's Help

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CURRENT LAGA KYA: AAP MOCKS SHAH
ADHIR RANJAN ON CONG DEFEAT
CONG'S SHARMISTHA MUKHERJEE REBELS
TIME FOR BJP TO INTROSPECT: SWAMY
THAKUR GETS TROLLED BY FANS
GAMBHIR EATS HUMBLE PIE