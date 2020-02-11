Raftaar's New Song 'Aage Chal' Tells The Artist's Life Journey

Raftaar is one of the most popular artists in the industry. His rift with Emiway gained much hype among the viewers. His song Sheikh Chilli became an instead hit and has more than 90 million views on YouTube. Now Raftaar has released his new single, Aage Chal. Check it out and read to know more.

Also Read | Raftaar's Greatest Hits, From 'Dhakaad' To 'Baby Marvake Manegi'- Check The Full List Here

Aage Chal by Raftaar

Raftaar has released his latest track Aage Chal. The song is composed, written and sung by Raftaar himself. Music is by Saurabh Lokhande and the additional vocals are by Yunan. It is presented by Mobil and Kalamkaar. Aage Chal is said to based on the journey of Raftaar’s life. It tells the story of an artist who progressed past his critics, past the naysayers, past the non-believers and his inner demons to become a national rap icon. See the video song below and how fans reacted to it.

Also Read | Raftaar's Heartfelt Caption On His Recent Instagram Post Is Being Hailed By Fans

Aage Chal video song

Also Read | Raftaar Has Introduced These Amazing New Artists Under His Music Brand, Kalamkaar! Details

Fans reaction

#Repost @raftaarmusic with repostsaveapp

· · ·

AAGE CHAL OUT NOW.

Link BIO aur HIGHLIGHTS mein hain. Dil ka tukdaa nikal ke saamne rakkh raha hoon.

🙏🙏🙏🙏.

kalamkaarmusic x mobil_india #raa #raftaar #aagechal… https://t.co/jTS7Enzi8G — Raghav Juyal (@TheRaghav_Juyal) February 10, 2020

@raftaarmusic proud to be your fan bhai. #AageChal is futuristic. Can't put down in words ki Kitna excited hu age and wali projects Ko le k . Antariksh is your limit — pankaj papon pandey (@pankajpaponpand) February 11, 2020

#AageChal....epic song. Really loved it. The most epic scene is this. @raftaarmusic bhut bara fan hun apkaa....pls pls reply digiye ....🙏🙏. pic.twitter.com/P23CAxlDAh — Nabarun Das (@NabaDas99_28) February 10, 2020

Syaahi de gavaahi #kalamkar RAFTAAR!!@raftaarmusic#AageChal MUST LISTEN

The whole song ws awesomeee!! bt I mst say..The last part was the BEST!

Ye hai sach aur ye hai music!

Zameen se juda hai aur asman ko chhoota hai ye insaan!

BOW DOWN TO YOUR KING #RAA#Love #Respect — Amita Verma (@AmitaVerma15) February 10, 2020

Also Read | Raftaar Says He Went From Being A Salesperson To A Rapper With Dad's Help

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.