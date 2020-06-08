Raghav Sachar Churns Out 'Ye Hai Bombay Meri Jaan' With A Harmonica And Maracas; Watch

Have you 'heard' Raghav Sachar's social media accounts yet? The singer and music director has been sharing soulful melodies of new and old film songs on his Instagram and Twitter accounts throughout the lockdown. Every song is played on a different musical instrument played solely by the self-proclaimed 'multi-instrumentalist' Raghav Sachar at the studio in his house.

His post on Sunday, which he has marked as the 75th day of lockdown, caught our attention because of the quirky caption that the music director gave to the video. Raghav Sachar shared that since he cannot play with his band members due to the lockdown, he has started playing their parts as well. The singer played the iconic song 'Ye Hai Bombay Meri Jaan' from the 1958 Dev Anand starrer film C.I.D on his harmonica and accompanied the tune with the rattle of maracas.

Have a look:

#day75lockdown Due to the lockdown I have started playing the parts of my band members. Although I miss them but multitasking is my middle name! 😎 Guess the #antara for this #mukhada #raghavsachar #lockdownindia #musicwithraghavsachar pic.twitter.com/2TtDTfvyVM — Raghav Sachar (@raghavsachar) June 7, 2020

Sachar prides himself on being a multitasker and often plays classical Hindi songs using different instruments. His Twitter bio reads, "Multi-Instrumentalist. Music is in my DNA! Started playing my first instrument at the age of 4. Now I play 36 musical instruments,". Earlier on Valentine's Day this year, Raghav Sachar had brought together the perfect tribute to one of the most loved video game “Super Mario Brothers” through a musical rendition of its theme using a combination of wind instruments in his signature style.

The music video features Raghav dressed as Mario and Luigi showing the various levels of the game taking us back to the good old days of Nintendos and video cassettes. Speaking on the launch, an elated Raghav had said, “My inspiration behind creating this wind symphony is the years of love for the character and the entire story of Mario. It’s my tribute to the makers of the game and the creator of the theme who composed it only with 8bit sound as that was the only thing available then."

On the work front, Raghav has composed music for Akshay Kumar starrer Rustom, Kabir Khan’s Kabul Express, Rohit Shetty’s Sunday and Kajol’s Helicopter Eela. He is married to producer Kumar Mangat’s daughter Amita Pathak, who had acted in Pulkit Samrat’s Bittoo Boss and Haal-E-Dil.

