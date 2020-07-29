Ranveer Singh's InkInc Completes 1 Year, The Actor Launches New Song And Rap Artist

Ranveer Singh’s label InkInc recently released a new song and along with it launched a new rap artist. The actor was excited as he uploaded several posts about his new song. Ranveer Singh was especially delighted to present “Devil The Rhymer” Abhay Prasad as well. The actor had been talking about the rapper for a while now and hence the audience and fans were excited to hear the new rapper in the song. Mehfil-E-HipHop has been released and is out now and features some of the biggest names in the rap circuit.

Ranveer Singh's InkInc's new song out now

Mehfil-E-HipHop featured Kaambhari, Spitfire, Slowcheeta and Devil The Rhymer. The song has already gotten an amazing response from fans who commented on Ranveer Singh’s post. The song is now available on all streaming music platforms and fans of the artists have already begun listening to it. Navzar Eranee, who co-owns InkInc along with Ranveer Singh, spoke about the song Mehfil-E-Hiphop to a portal. He mentioned that the song's name “Mehfil” denotes a courtly yet intimate performance which is shared between friends, family and loved ones. He further continued to say that the “E” in the song denotes the electronic age and the age of digital exchange. Then he shed light upon the fact that “HipHop” from the song's name stands for the voice of the soul.

Speaking about Abhay Prasad aka Devil The Rhymer, Ranveer Singh was all praise for the 21-year-old. According to a news portal, Ranveer Singh called Abhay Prasad aka Devil The Rhymer a true poet of his generation. Ranveer added that Abhay Prasad is an artist who is capable of taking centre stage in the rap and hip-hop industry. The actor continued to praise him by mentioning that his style is unique and matchless, making him stand out

Further on, Ranveer Singh went on to highlight the expansion of his music label InkInc and said that his passion project is to be a platform for budding musicians. Ranveer Sigh added that he believes the artists whom they provide a platform to have the potential to change the music industry in the near future. He further added that Abhay Prasad aka Devil The Rhymer is one step forward in that direction.

