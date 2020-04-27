Rashami Desai Grooves To The Beats Of Genda Phool, Leaves Fans Awestruck

Rashami Desai recent uploaded a video of herself dancing to the fan-favourite song, Genda Phool. She can be seen doing a proper Bollywood dance routine in the video put up. She has also mentioned in the caption for the post that the song is her current favourite as the much loved Indian rapper Badshah has sung a major part of it.

Rashami Desai's dance video

Rashami Desai recently shared a fun video of herself dancing while she is quarantined at home. In the video posted, Rashami Desai can be seen dancing in a pair of black leather pants with a baggy crop top. She can also be seen wearing a dark red colour lipstick in the dance video posted. She has also decorated the walls of her house with fake hanging flowers which go aptly with the theme of the song, Genda Phool. She is grooving to the music of the song while she hits the beat right. In the caption for the post, Rashami Desai has thanked actor Deepika Singh Goyal for nominating her to do the dance routine. She has also mentioned that the song is her current favourite as Badshah is the one to sing it. She has received a lot of appreciation from her followers for her moves, which also includes Badshah and Bigg Boss 13 housemate, Shefali Bagga. Have a look at the video from Rashami Desai’s Instagram here.

Rashami Desai’s quarantine time

Rashami Desai recently shared a bunch of pictures of herself where she could be seen enjoying some me-time. In the pictures posted, she could be seen dressed in a yellow polka dot dress with a similar colour headband. She can also be spotted wearing light pink lipstick which goes well with the summer look. In the caption for the post, she has mentioned how life is better when it is lived for oneself. Have a look at the pictures from Rashami Desai’s Instagram here.

