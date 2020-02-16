Red Velvet's Best Outfits & Styles From Their Music Videos; See Pictures

Red Velvet is on a rocking spree after their hit Psycho. The group which consists of Irene, Wendy, Joy, Seulgi, Kim Ye-Rim had excellent visuals and vocals according to many fans in the music video. They have been giving fashion goals for a while and we take a look back at the most fashionable moments in Red Velvet MVs.

Psycho

Girl group Red Velvet, clad in black and monotone colours sang to the tune of the song. According to many media reports, the song talks about mental health and the state of mind of people in romantic disruptions. The outfits in the MV are also monotone with heavy usage of sequins, shimmer, and feather at one point. The girls are also dressed in the Victorian style outfits.

Image Credits: Red Velvet Official Twitter

Umpah Umpah

This fun, quirky video has some of the most unique colours in the MV. Their style is casual, but they are dressed in skirts, pant styles and also one-pieces. The group’s most fashionable moment is the all-pink ensemble.

Image Credits: Red Velvet Official Twitter

Bad Boy

The Bad Boy MV might call out on love, but the girls seem strong and independent in the MV. The uber-cool avatars with layered crops, net stockings, chain belts and fun hairstyles are just the right amount of fashionable moments in the MV. Red Velvet looks cool and fun in Bad Boy.

Image Credits: Red Velvet Official MV Bad Boy YouTube

Peek-A-Boo

The all-red ensembles of the members are iconic. But the multi-coloured sequin attires is also a fashionable moment in the music video. Red Velvet members successfully essayed the psychotic theme through their outfits, as it was the music video’s theme.

Image Credits: Red Velvet Official Twitter

Zimzalabim

The rock-chic avatar of the members of Red Velvet goes well with the pop beats of the music video Zimzalabim. For the first time Joy, one of the members of the group donned braids and it looked brilliant on the singer. The fun aesthetics of the video matched the fun outfits.

#레드벨벳 새 미니앨범 ‘‘The ReVe Festival’ Day 1’이 가온 앨범 종합 차트 1위에 올랐습니다!

MBC MUSIC ‘쇼! 챔피언’에서도 1위를 차지하며 1위 행진을 시작한 레드벨벳의 활동 기대 많이 해주시고 오늘 MBC 표준FM ‘아이돌라디오’와 KBS 쿨 FM ‘윤정수 남창희의 미스터라디오’에서 만나요!#RVF pic.twitter.com/PAJnmwCTK3 — Red Velvet (@RVsmtown) June 27, 2019

Image Credits: Red Velvet Official Twitter

