Who Is Quavo Dating? Rapper Denies Rumours Of Being In A Relationship With Reginae Carter

The American rapper Quavo shuts down rumours the stand-up comedian, Gerald Huston asked him about have relations with Lil Wayne's daughter, Reginae Carter. Celebrities and fans were writing thousands of comments addressing their excitement about the highly anticipated Jeezy's Verzuz battle that took place on November 19. However, a few of the comments shared among viewers were not about the battle but about Quavo and Reginae Carter’s relation.

Also read: Lil Wayne's Daughter Posts Pic Of Brother Sporting Nipsey Hussle's Chain; Fans React

What grabbed people by surprise was Gerald Huston comment directed towards Quavo. He questioned Quavo if he was with Lil Wayne's daughter, Reginae Carter. This created a ruckus on social media and users went insane after seeing the comment and started taking to Twitter to get some answers.

Also read: Lil Wayne Net Worth Proves That The Rapper Truly Has ‘Money On His Mind’; Details Here

He took to Twitter and dismissed this rumour with emoticons and said that the Internet was going crazy and that he was not with Lil Wayne's daughter. Quavo has been together with Saweetie. She is a female rapper and they have been dating for about three years now.

Reginae addressed the rumour on Twitter a day later. She tweeted that one must not run with a story that was made in a comment area by someone she didn’t even know. She dismissed it as fake news.

Guys .. let’s not run with a story that was made in a VS comment area by someone I don’t even know ... it’s really sick how miserable people can be 😣 very much fake news . — Love me (@reginae_carter1) November 20, 2020

Also read: Lil Wayne Hints At A New Carter VI Album, Says "my Favorite Carter Album Is The Next One"

Earlier this month, Reginae publically said that she is attempting to rekindle her relationship with her ex-boyfriend rapper YFN Lucci. She disclosed that was currently only focused on herself and her relationship with YFN Lucci.

In May 2020, Quavo who is best known as a member of the hip hop and trap music trio Migos joined Apple Music’s Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne. On the radio, he said that his inspiration to go back and get his diploma was Lil Wayne. Quavo also said that Lil Wayne was a great artist and inspired him in many ways. Quavo and Lil Wayne have collaborated in many tracks such as I’m The One, Flexing, No Brainer, and more.

Also read: Who Is Lil Wayne's New Girlfriend? See Who He Is Currently Dating & Other Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.