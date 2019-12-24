Ricky Martin Birthday: Top Songs By The Singer To Put You In The Best Mood

Ricky Martin is considered one of the most impactful singers in modern times. The singer is known for his charm and energy that he brings to his songs. Here is a list of a few songs by the singer that are sure to liven you up.

Ricky Martin birthday: Top songs of the singer

Livin la Vida Loca

One of the most popular songs by Ricky Martin is Livin la Vida Loca. The song is still remembered and loved by his fans. The song has a different energy to it that just makes its listeners tap their feet in rhythm. This also happens to be the song that skyrocketed Martins's career, by selling over 8 million copies worldwide.

The Cup of Life

This song was the official song anthem for the 1998 FIFA World cup held in France. The song stayed at its peak at the billboards and is considered one of the most notable songs by the singer. It was this song that granted Martin his first-ever Grammy win.

Vente Pa' Ca

One of the biggest hits for 2016 was this song Vente Pa' Ca. This song is said to have broken the billboard records. The song was such a massive hit that it currently has 5 versions of the track along with remixes. The five tracks include musicians like Australian singer Delta Goodrem, K-pop singer Wendy from Red Velvet, C-pop singer A-Lin, and Indian singer Akasa Singh.

Nobody Wants to Be Lonely

The second single by the singer from his second English album, sound loaded. The song was a romantic hit and charmed its listeners. The song went on to get a Spanish version which also became a raging success.

