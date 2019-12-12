4 Best Romantic Songs Of Salim-Sulaiman That Are A Balm To Every Romantic's Heart!

Salim-Sulaiman songs are pure emotions. The music in their songs syncs the heart with deeper feelings. These popular composers of Bollywood have together given Bollywood some amazing romantic songs that always manage to strike a chord in every romantic's heart. Here, we present to you our favourite picks-

Haareya (2019)

Salim Sulaiman's recent song, Haareya, from the album Lost In Love: A Musical Trilogy that hit the internet just two months ago is redefining emotions through its incredible musicology. The melody composed by the two composers and the lyrics written by Kumaar is heartwarming. This is one of the most wondrous separation songs of the year sung by Salim Merchant.

Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai (2012)

Leaving the listener in awe, this song from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma is amongst the best love songs of Bollywood. This song became the love anthem for all the lovers at the time. Roop Kumar Rathod's voice perfectly complimented the feel of the song and the meaningful yet appealing lyrics written by Jaideep Sahni is an add on to it. According to many fans who still listen to this love song, Salim-Sulaiman created magic with this composition.

Kurbaan Hua (2009)

Vishaal Dadlani's vocals transcend the feels of the track and the listener in a void of mesmerisation. The fans of this song love the drums and the music given by Salim-Sulaiman. With a pleasing melody and some strong lyrics by Niranjan Iyengar, this song is a fan-favourite. Kurbaan Hua is based on the deep emotions of love and loss.

Saiyaan (2015)

Saiyaan sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan hits the feels at the right place with his heartwarming voice and melody. The lyrics given by the talented Amitabh Bhattacharya who is behind many beautiful songs has brought life to many songs with his words. The music and chorus given by Salim Sulaiman has made many fans cry through this song.

