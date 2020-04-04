'Samajavaragamana' And Other Songs That Played Major Role In Determining Film's Success

Indian cinema is popular for its feet-tapping music and romantic songs. Moreover, in the south Indian film industry, they play a major role. Unlike 90s flicks, where songs came out in cassettes and CDs, the procedure underwent a drastic change. Nowadays, lyrics and songs of the films are released a long time before the movie hits the theatre, to promote it.

In Telugu cinema, popular songs including Samajavaragamana and Dimaak Kharaab created a rage among the audience. Besides garnering YouTube views, they also helped to increase fan-base for their respective films. Therefore, we have compiled five such songs that you must check out.

Songs which played a major role in determining the movie’s success

1. Samajavaragamana

Sung by Sid Sriram, Samajavaragamana is a part of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. This romantic song features Paris’s exotic venues and related well with the audience. It stars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The duo’s chemistry garnered immense applause in the song.

2. Dimaak Kharaab

Dimaak Kharaab is a part of iSmart Shankar. This 2019 science fiction action flick is known for its dialogues and Ram Pothineni’s performance. Dimaak Kharaab features Pothineni, Nidhhi Agerwal and Nabha Natesh. The song was loved by the audience.

3. Undiporaadhey

Hushaaru is one of the movies which garnered immense attention from the masses before hitting the theatres. Undiporaadhey is a part of the film and can be credited for the film’s success. It has been sung by Sid Sriram.

4. Pilla Raa

RX 100 has some of the catchiest songs. Pilla Raa is also one of them which took the small-budgeted flick to another level. Sung by Anurag Kulkarni, this song garnered immense appreciation and over 158 million views.

5. Inkem Inkem

Inkem Inkem is a part of the 2018 film Geetha Govindam. Released in 2018, this romantic comedy flick was well-received by the audience and the critics alike. Moreover, Inkem Inkem garnered attention for its soulful music and lyrics.

