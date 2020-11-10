Sargun Mehta & Harrdy Sandhu's Titliaan: Heartbreaking Story Encapsulated In A Music Video

Singer Harrdy Sandhu and actor Sargun Mehta have joined hands for a music video titled Titliaan. The MV was premiered by Desi Melodies 22 hours ago. The song has already received 4.7 million views in less than 24 hours of its release. Ace video director Arvindr Khaira who is known for conceptualizing brilliant concepts for many music videos including Soch, Mann Bharrya, Kya Baat Ay, Nikle Currant, Pachtaoge, Filhall, Tu Yaad Aya and Jinke Liye has contributed to Titliaan too. Read on for a review of this latest song Titliaan sung in the soulful voice of Afsana Khan.

'Titliaan' song review

Titliaan is a song crooned by Afsana Khan who is best known for her song Jatta Saream Ve Tu Dhakka Kardae alongside Sidhu Moose Wala. The lyrics of the song represent a heartbreaking story, which is penned by popular lyricist JAANI. The music of the song has been given by Avvy Sra.

The song starts with Harddy Sandhu being taken out of his captivity, while the masked woman (Sargun Mehta) walking down the stairs, indicating that she is planning to kill Sandhu. The song starts with a dialogue voiced by Sargun Mehta, after which she reveals herself to Sandhu.

The MV then takes us back to the time when the duo was a couple. Harddy's character is shown to be a Cassanova, who keeps indulging with other women while being married to Sargun. Sargun realises his character and opts out of her marriage, after giving several chances to her husband to be trustworthy. However, he doesn't change, and Sargun decides to take revenge on him and plans to kill him. At the end of the video, when the chained Sandhu is about to be murdered, something unexpected happens.

The MV is intriguing and the soulful voice by Afsana Khan gives the heartbreaking lyrics an apt depth. Sargun shines as an emotionally tormented spouse, while Harrdy acts his part in perfection as well. Sargun Mehta & Harrdy Sandhu's Titliaan song is a Heartbreaking story perfectly captured in a 4:20-minute-long music video.

Sargun Mehta's upcoming movies include films like Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya and Qismat 2, however, the details about both the films are yet to be announced. While singer Harrdy Sandhu is all set to feature in his first Hindi film with Ranveer Singh-starrer movie '83. The song Tittliaan is the first time actor Sargun Mehta and singer Harrdy Sandhu featured in a music video.

