Selena Gomez Drops 'Selfish Love' With DJ Snake And It Looks Like Another Chartbuster!

Selena Gomez and DJ Snake have released their second single together after their first hit Taki Taki which just received its fourth Platinum last week. Selfish Love, a song about cheating, love, and insecurity has gone heavy on the summer feel in tune with the time it is releasing. Dance beats accompanied by beats from the saxophone make it the perfect track to listen on loop. Selena Gomez’s sweet voice whispering not-so-sweet words gives the song the special bit of OOMPH to make it yet another chartbuster by the dynamic duo.

Also read: Selena Gomez Gives A Rare Performance At 2021 Premio Lo Nuestra After A Year Long Hiatus

Another chartbuster by Selena and DJ Snake?

The lyrics of the chorus, “I get just a little rush / When you’re over there thinkin’ that somebody else cares, somebody else cares (Ooh, ooh),” conveys insecurity that every lover has felt at some point or the other. The lyrics of the song as a whole give a clear picture of what the dating scene is like in the present times, strife with distrust and heartbreak. The games that lovers play with each other to keep the excitement alive, a bid to gain attention by making one lover jealous is spoken about. "You want to make me jealous / All this time and we still got that selfish love / You like makin' me jealous (I like makin' you jealous) / It’s a game that’s between you and I / You and I, you and I,".

Also read: DJ Snake Announces Collaboration With Selena Gomez Through Amazing Fan Art

Selena Gomez and DJ Snake have joined forces again to send us another summer pop single with Selfish Love, which was released only a few weeks ago. This is their second collaboration after the mega-hit Taki Taki, which also featured Cardi B and Ozuna. Fans first learned about the return collaboration through numerous social media 'tease' posts by the musical pair, and Gomez and DJ Snake did not disappoint. Selfish Love seems to be another dance-worthy chilled vibe hit, so we honestly wouldn't be surprised if it reaches the top of the charts like Taki Taki did.

Also read: Aaron Dominguez Slams Down Trolls Who Asked Him To Stay Away From Selena Gomez

Selfish Love is the third song from Selena's eagerly anticipated debut Spanish album, Revelación. Selena recently revealed the tracklist for Revelación, which includes De Una Vez, Buscando Amor, Baila Conmigo with Rauw Alejandro, Dámelo To ft. Myke Towers, Vicio, Adiós, and Selfish Love. The album Revelación will be released on March 12th.

Also read: Selena Gomez Reveals Her 'real Life' Look After Giving A Glimpse Of Her Glammed-up Life

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.