Selena Gomez FaceTimes 'best Friend' Taylor Swift To Show Her Cooking Skills

Selena Gomez recently face-timed her friend and singer Taylor Swift. It was during an episode of Selena + Chef, a cooking show hosted by Gomez that airs on HBO Max. The two artists indulged in a fun and friendly conversation.

Selena Gomez face times Taylor Swift during her cooking show

Selena Gomez has been sharpening her chef skills in her new cooking show Selena + Chef. In one of the episodes, she learned how to make a Korean BBQ Texas breakfast taco from master chef Roy Choi. Excited with her new talent, she immediately asked the master chef if she could FaceTime a friend to show off her new dish, which ended up being Taylor Swift.

Selena Gomez shows off her dish to Taylor Swift. The former called the latter her “best friend” as she introduced her to chef Roy Choi and his daughter Kaelyn, who appears to be a fan.

The Folklore artist asks the dish’s name and said, “If you don’t send me the recipe we are going to have words,” and added that she wants to be served the dish by her friend. Before leaving, Swift stated that she was “so proud” of Gomez on her new cooking creation. She asked the host, “Do you know how long I’ve been waiting for you to become obsessed with cooking?” Selena replied saying it was for a long time.

Taylor Swift making an appearance on a Selena Gomez's new episode of "Selena + Chef" show.pic.twitter.com/hUoSX4w6uA — Taylor Swift India (@SwiftiesIndia13) August 20, 2020

Fans of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift went gaga over their small interaction. They poured love for the two artists and praised their friendship. A fan even tweeted that their appearance made her day. Check out a few reactions on Swift’s FaceTime cameo on Gomez’s cooking show.

Omg Selena Gomez face time Taylor Swift!!!



I'm crying y'all 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/n3KYOQ6Wms — Vi (No, it's Betty) (@enchanted_vi) August 20, 2020

Get yourself a friend who supports you the same way Taylor Swift supports Selena Gomez when making tacos pic.twitter.com/MiucdUMXpn — 𝒻𝑜𝓁𝓀𝓁𝑜𝓇𝑒 (@cardigan_swift) August 20, 2020

Selena Gomez FaceTime Taylor swift on #SelenaAndChef !!! SO ADORABLE 💕🥰 pic.twitter.com/UIZS8vneJG — TSwift Malaysia 🌈 (@tswiftMY) August 20, 2020

Taylor Swift doing an appearance on Selena Gomez program was everything to me. This made my day 10000% better! 🥺🤍 pic.twitter.com/tdX7E0lj0t — karoll (@redxmoonlights) August 20, 2020

I just watched @selenagomez facetiming @taylorswift13 and that's the kind of friendship we all deserve to have!😍 — @Ladyleeplantado (@lheixx3) August 20, 2020

About Selena + Chef

Selena + Chef is a web television cooking show hosted by Selena Gomez. The artist stars in her own unscripted cooking series filmed in her home during the lockdown. Each episode features Gomez preparing a new cuisine with the help of different professional chefs who guest stars on the show. They discuss tips and tricks and how to deal if a disaster takes place in the kitchen. Every episode also explores a food-related charity.

Selena + Chef premiered on HBO Max on August 13, 2020. The series consists of 10 episodes. Ludo Lefebvre, Antonia Lofaso, Candice Kumai, Roy Choi, Jon Shook, Vinny Dotolo, Nancy Silverton, Angelo Sosa, Daniel Holzman, Nyesha Arrington and Tanya Holland are the master chefs that appear on the show.

