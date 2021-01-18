Seungri, Former Disgraced Band Member Of 'Big Bang', Indicted For Mobilising Gang Members

Lee Seung Hyun, who is also known by his other name, Seungri, has been indicted for reportedly asking a handful of gang members to threaten a group of people he got into a fight with at a bar. In the latest hearing in connection to Seungri's case, the prosecutors, as per a report in The Standard, have accused him of conspiring with his business partner Yoo In Suk, who is the former chief of Yuri Holdings Co, to mobilise members from the mob shortly after getting into an altercation with a customer at a bar based in southern Seoul in December 2015. The report also stated that Yoo was found to have called the gang members after learning of Seungri's situation.

Also Read: K-pop Bands: Here Is How Much Money They Are Making Worldwide

Seungri's previous legal woes

The artist, who was previously known as Bigbang's Seungri, will be reportedly facing the above charges on top of the remaining indictments from 2019's substances and sex scandal, the episode that made him an infamous figure in all of Korea. All of the above information has been sourced from an article on The Standard.

Also Read: K-pop Star Jung Joon Young Sentenced After Multiple Rape And Spycam Crimes

As per the report, the prosecutors added the charge for the 31-year-old on Thursday, according to the general military court under the Ground Operations Command in Yongin. Yongin is approximately about 50 kilometers southeast of Seoul, as per the parable of Yonhapo. Last January, Lee Seung Hyun was charged with eight distinctive forms of felonies, three of which were that of overseas prostitution mediation, gambling, and money embezzlement. The report stated that Yoo was sentenced to 20 months in prison and suspended for three years by a Seoul court on charges of prostitution mediation, embezzlement, and other crimes last month.

Also Read: Has BigBang Disappeared? Here's What Happened To The K-Pop Band

Where will Seungri be tried?

Coming back to Seungri's case, the very same report stated that the Seoul Central District Court was to try him for the same, but the case was then was transferred to the military court, as Lee, who was, at one point, considered to be one of the most loved Bigbang members, got enlisted into the army in March, days before a major portion of the world went into the state of a nation-wide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The report also stated that in response, the singer denied the allegation and said he will later submit a statement of opinion to the court.

Also Read: BIGBANG Will Perform At Coachella 2020, Read About The Most Unexpected Comeback!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.