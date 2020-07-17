'Khatron Ke Khiladi': Hina Khan And Sidharth Shukla Will Not Participate In The Show

Khatron Ke Khiladi was all set to host an episode with Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan who were expected to be contestants on the show. However, according to a report by a news portal, the duo will no longer be part of the show. The fans of the actor were delighted to watch their favourite superstars come together, however, reports now claim otherwise.

The two renowned superstars will not be seen contesting in the stunt-based reality TV show and Hina Khan has offered her explanation for opting out of the show. The season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will resume normally without the entry of these two prominent guests, according to the news portal.

Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan will not participate in the show

Speaking to the news portal, Hina Khan mentioned quite clearly that she was quitting the show due to safety concerns. The actor admitted to the fact that she was indeed offered the show. However, she has refused to do it due to the pandemic situation and therefore the safety concerns surrounding it.

On the other hand, Sidharth Shukla too won’t be a part of the show. According to the source of the news portal, Sidharth Shukla had never been offered the show in the first place and hence he too will not be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Currently, the stunt-based show is set to wrap up its season with the contestants it already has. Thus with Hina Khan deciding to not participate and Sidharth Shukla not being approached for the show, the season won’t see any changes in contestants or their arrival, according to the news portal.

Besides that, the current season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will wrap up with contestants Jay Bhanushali, Rashami Desai, Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Aly Goni and Haarsh Limbhachiyaa. The show has been extended and thus fans of the show are excited to see who will ultimately emerge victorious from the participating contestants.

According to reports, the extended special edition of the show might still see some participants or special guests but things are not yet confirmed right now due to the pandemic situation.

