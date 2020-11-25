Shehnaaz Gill & Siddharth Shukla's Shona Shona Makes Fans Say 'proud Is An Understatement'

Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar's new song titled Shona Shona is out now. The music video features rumoured couple Shehnaaz and Sidharth in the 2:50-minute long video. The music video was released yesterday on November 24th and it has raked over 4.5 lakh views on YouTube already. The lyrics of the song are composed by Tony Kakkar of the Coca Cola fame, while even the music of the song is produced by Tony himself. Take a look at the song and how the fans are reacting on this new song of SidNaaz.

'Shona Shona' by Tony Kakkar

Shehnaaz and Sidharth's new song Shona Shona is presented by Anshul Garg under Jogi Productions. The music video has been directed by Agam Mann & Azeem Mann with the vocals from sibling singers Tony and Neha Kakkar. Take a look at the fan reactions of the fans on social media after the song was released yesterday.

Most of the reactions are on the positive song, and it is expected to be a successful song of the two former reality show contestants. The #ShonaShonaWithSidNaaz is currently trending on Twitter as well. Some fans also mentioned how they were proud of both of them for featuring in such a good music video.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla relationship rumours have been going on for quite a while now since they appeared in a popular reality show. While Sidharth Shukla was announced the winner of that season of the reality show, what caught the fans' attention was the chemistry between the two actors.

Even after their reality show stint ended, the two actors were seen occasionally commenting on each other's Instagram pictures and their fans even address them as #Sidnaaz. The two have also done a song together called Bhula Dunga which was voiced by Darshan Raval and had their fans go gaga over it. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was also seen opposite Arjun Kanungo in his song Waada Hai’s music video, which launched on October 29, 2020.

