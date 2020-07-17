Shehnaaz Gill Shows Off Her ‘new Urban Chic Look’ In An Off-shoulder Top

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most-loved reality television stars. Recently the actor shared a solo picture on Instagram that has become viral on social media. Shehnaaz seems to show-off her ‘new urban chic’ look in the photograph. Shehnaaz wore an off-shoulder sky-blue top paired with a red silk printed scarf which made her look even more trendy and stylish. Shehnaaz seems to have tied her hair in a neat and low ponytail with a side parting.

Her subtle nuanced make-up further enhanced her look. The actress seems to have opted for a light beige lipstick shade, while she seems to have contoured her cheeks a little. On the other hand, her stunning eyelashes truly compliment her eye-shadow. The actress seems to have painted her eyes with a natural brown eye-shadow. Her minimalistic yet trendy look truly proves the phrase ‘less is more’ correct.

Shehnaaz Gill captioned the post as, “Being cool is when you win, you don’t get too happy ;) and when you loose, you don’t get too mad.

.

So .. what do you think of my new look ... urban chic ? N cool enough ?

.

Styling - @iamkenferns

Photography- @shivangi.kulkarni

Make-up - @salman.khan.786

Hair styling - @mua_insiyah.azhar

.

Agency - @stellaartalent @kaushal_j”.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram post received a lot of love from fans. Several fans liked and commented on her post. While some simply adored her beauty, some expressed their love for the actress by dropping heart emojis in the comments section. You can check out some of the comments on the post here:

Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram comments:

Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram:

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is extremely active on Instagram. Further, Gill also has a huge fan following on the social media portal. As of late, the actress has about 5 million followers on Instagram. Shehnaaz Gill's photos on Instagram often receive a lot of love from fans. Recently, the actress posted a picture in a stunning black gown which was greatly adored by fans. You can check out the Instagram post here:

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla:

Shehnaaz Gill’s name is often associated with Sidharth Shukla, who was Shehnaaz’s love interest on Bigg Boss 13. Although Gill did not win the show, the ‘Sidnaaz’ couple occupied a huge place in the hearts of fans. Further, their cover song Bhula Dunga, featuring the two, also made it to the top charts. Soon after the show ended, Shehnaaz often took to Instagram to post pictures with the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor, Sidharth Shukla.

All image source: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram

