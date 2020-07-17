Shehnaaz Gill Thanks Fans For Trending 'Kurta Pajama' On Twitter; Says 'I'm Overwhelmed'

Shehnaaz Gill and Tony Kakkar’s foot-tapping number Kurta Pajama has finally released on July 17, 2020. The song has received tremendous response from the audience & fans are now trending #Kurtapajama on Twitter. After looking at the massive love from her fans, Shehnaaz Gill took to twitter to thank her fans. Take a look at it here:

Shehnaaz Gill thanks her fans

Your love is so overwhelming. I have absolutely no words. I am whatever & wherever because of you guys. MY FANS. I just can’t thank you enough. #KurtaPajama has just released today and you guys ensured we started to trend before a week. Thank you for making us number 1. ♥️ — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) July 17, 2020

Shehnaaz expressed that she is overwhelmed after looking at the reactions of the viewers. The Bigg Boss 13’s finalist adds that is unable to find words to thank her fans enough for ensuring that her song trends at number 1 today. The peppy track is composed, sung & written by Tony Kakkar, who has also featured in the music video alongside Shehnaaz.

The diva can be seen performing catchy moves, but what has grabbed her fans' attention is her impressive makeover in the video. She can be seen donning an all-black strapless gown which aptly matches the swag Kurta Pajama requires. After reading her tweet, her fans flooded twitter with rave reviews for Shehnaaz.

While a fan said that she completely “rocked her look along with the dance moves”. Another tweeted saying that they “loved her onscreen chemistry with Tony Kakkar”. Here’s how fans are reacting on her tweet:

You are looking so beautiful you rocked with your outstanding moves love #ShehnaazGill #KurtaPajama pic.twitter.com/rwEa07ehjX — SIDNAAZLICIOUS (@Sidnaazlicious) July 17, 2020

As soon as the music video surfaced on the internet, it made fans go gaga over its quirky rhythm & peppiness. Both Shehnaaz and Tony are receiving heaps of praises from netizens. Even before the song was launched, the fans of the stars were trending #KurtaPajamFirstLook on Twitter. Many hailed the chic look of Shehnaaz & Tony and wished them luck for the release.

Produced by Anshul Garg, Kurta Pajama has already received more than 5 lakh views within just an hour of its launch. The song has also garnered more than 238K likes so far. Kurta Pajama is picturised on Tony & Shehnaaz’s bitter-sweet chemistry. The catchy hook-steps of the songs has aptly worked to keep fans hooked to the music video. The rhythm and catchy beats have contributed towards the freshness of the song. Check out Kurta Pajama here:

