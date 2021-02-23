SHINee Talks About Their New Album 'Don't Call Me', Says 'We Wanted To Try New Things'

K-pop band SHINee surprised their fans earlier with the concept pictures and mood sampler video ahead of the release of their new album. While they announced that they will make their comeback after three years with their new album Don't Call me That, the surprise for their SHAWOLs doesn't end here. Fans will be able to stream songs from the album through SHINee's hotline. Recently, the band was in an interview with South China Morning Post, where they opened up on their comeback and the idea behind the album.

SHINee talks about Don't Call Me

SHINEE's new album Don't Call Me is releasing after three-year hiatus. The members were sent for their mandatory military service which is now complete. Talking to the publication, Taemin said that he doesn't consider the years that have passed as an issue given that they are all close friends. He said that once they started recording and practising, that is when the issues came up because the older members were having a hard time dealing with new technology.

Minho talked about the songs in the album and how the album has no overall theme to it. He said that some songs are typical SHINee songs and other songs are something they have never tried before. He further added that the songs will fit "today's genres and musical mood".

Key added to the conversation that their approach to the album was to put as many good songs as they can. They wanted it to be an overall gift package for their fans who have been waiting for them. He further talked about the situations with the world that is out of their hands. He continued that they know the music and videos from the favourite artist can make the fans feel better which is why while preparing the album, they kept their fans in mind.

Don't Call Me MV

Talking about the release of their song, Taemin said that during the talk about the album's concept, they agreed that they will make a comeback and show their strong performance to the fans which will have an impact. He further added that the song Don't Call Me is a good song for a comeback as the baseline is hip-hop which is something that SHINee has never done for the title track. He added that it was something new and cool for them to try out.

Key revealed that the band is known for the experiments for every release. They wanted to try to take out the emphasis for this album. He further added that the band wanted to pick a single that would be best for their comeback, a song that they felt comfortable with, and a concept that will show their fans that they have put a lot of thought into it.

SHINee's songs

The K-pop band was formed by SM Entertainment in the year 2008 and consists of Onew, Key, Minho and Taemin. They made their debut with EP, Replay, and a single with the same name. Their first studio album was titled The Shinee World, which bagged the Newcomer Album of the Year at the 23rd Golden Disc Awards. The band is finally making a comeback after a break of three years with their album Don't Call Me which released on February 22.

