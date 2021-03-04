SHINee's Jonghyun Death Explained; Here's Details About The K-Pop Star's Sudden Demise

Kim Jong-hyun, popularly known as Jonghyun, was a renowned singer-songwriter, record producer and author under the SM Entertainment company. He was the main vocalist of the Korean boy band SHINee for nine years. He had released over twelve albums with the group in Korean and Japanese language. Jonghyun was regarded as one of the best vocalists in South Korea.

How did Jonghyun die?

Jonghyun had gained a massive fan following across various countries in the world. However, in December 2017, SHINee's Jonghyun's death shook the entire K-pop industry. The 27-year-old singer was found unconscious at a private hotel in Seoul on December 18, 2017. The singer committed suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning.

SHINee’s Jonghyun penned a farewell note, which was made public the other day. The note revealed the crushing pressure the Korean pop star felt from being a celebrity in the country. He wrote, “I am broken from inside. The depression that had been slowly eating me up finally devoured me and I couldn’t defeat it”. According to Koreaboo, Kim’s older sister had received a text message from the singer-songwriter hinting about suicide. On December 18, 2017, the suicide note was uploaded on the Instagram of Nine’s management.

In the suicide note, he further added, “Maybe I wasn’t supposed to come up against the world, maybe I wasn’t supposed to be known to the world; I’ve learned that’s what (makes my life) difficult. How come I chose that”. He also revealed that his doctor had earlier blamed his personality for being unable to shake off the depression. However, the singer did not specify what he had been burdened by, but it suggested that being an idol added to pressure mentally.

Post his death, his final album titled, Poet/ Artist, was released on January 23, 2018. The profits from the album were used to start a charity foundation. The Shiny Foundation was established by his family in order to help struggling young artists. Currently, there are four SHINee members- Onew, Key, Monho, and Taemin.

