Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sidharth Shukla & Mother Ritu's Rare Candid Photo Leaves Fan In Awe

Sidharth Shukla, known for his work in the television industry, celebrated his mother’s birthday on February 8. On the special occasion, all the ardent fans of the actor poured in warm wishes for his mother. Amidst this, a throwback picture of the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor with his mother Rita has surfaced online and fans have gone gaga over it.

Unseen picture of Sidharth Shukla

In the picture, fans can see a young Sidharth Shukla posing alongside mother Rita at what appears to be a lakeside photo. While Sidharth has donned a bright yellow casual t-shirt. On the other hand, the mother of the former Bigg Boss winner can be seen dressed in a traditional ensemble. The mother-son duo appears to be extremely happy as they share a contagious smile while the camera captures them. It is yet unclear how old the picture is, however, fans have happened to shower love on it tremendously. Check out the photo below:

ALSO READ| Sidharth Shukla's Birthday Haul Is All About Cake & Lots Of Gifts From Fans | See Pictures

The unseen picture was shared on the official Instagram page of content creator and photographer Viral Bhayani. As soon as the candid photo surfaced online, social media users swarmed the comment section of the post with adorable comments. While one user wrote, “Hbd to the queen who raised a prince”, many others flooded the picture with sweet birthday wishes for the actor’s mother. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans reacted online:

ALSO READ| Sidharth Shukla And Sonia Rathee's BTS Stills From BBB3 Give Fans Goosebumps

Meanwhile, ardent fans also went on to trend #HBDRitaAunty on Twitter. After watching the trend, Sidharth seemed utterly impressed by the love and went on to thank everyone for their love. Take a look at the tweet below:

A Big thank you to everyone who has/is participating in the trend #HBDRitaAunty mom was so happy to see this ....made her read the beautiful things you’ll had written for her..... she is great full and sends love and blessings to all ðŸ™ðŸ» — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 8, 2021

ALSO READ| Sidharth Shukla Gives Fans Glimpse Of His Beautiful Home In New Instagram Video

On the work front, Sidharth Shukla’s Bhula Dena music video recently surpassed 100 million views online. Now, Shukla is all set to collaborate with Shehnaaz Gill once again for their third music video Habit. The song will be reportedly crooned by Shreya Ghoshal.

ALSO READ| Shehnaaz Gill Spotted Leaving For Srinagar To Shoot Music Video With Rapper Badshah

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.