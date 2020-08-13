Shruti Haasan's Song 'Edge' Crosses 1 Million Views Online In Five Days; Watch Video

Shruti Haasan, last seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Yaara, released her first single recently. The song, titled Edge, has crossed more than 1 million views in less than a week. The recently released song is written, composed, and performed by Shruti Haasan, and it talks about finding one's true self through introspection.

Check out Shruti Haasan's Edge:

Shruti Haasan's musical career

Shruti Haasan, who started her musical career at a very tender age, has always been inclined towards singing and performing. A few years ago, Shruti Haasan joined the famous alternative rock band back of the 2000s- The Extramentals. Shruti Haasan joined the band as the lead vocalist.

Shruti Haasan toured with The Extramentals to several musical shows in different parts of the world. For the past two years, Shruti Haasan has been busy performing at various musical shows with the band. The actor, who conducted several musical shows in London and other parts of the world, released her first single a few days ago.

Sharing her latest single online, Shruti Haasan wrote: "The understating of destructive love within oneself and with others. A destruction that leads to strength and rebuilding. Un afraid to leave the empty spaces as they are- the edge is where we find ourselves." (sic) Shruti Haasan, who has composed, written, and performed the song, has co-produced it with Karan Parikh.

Shruti Haasan was last seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Yaara. The movie, starring Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, and Shruti Haasan in the lead, narrates the tragic tale of four con-men and their dwindling relationships. The Shruti Haasan starrer recently premiered on Zee5 and received a mixed response from the audience and critics. The recently released film marked Shruti Haasan's return to Bollywood after the debacle of Behen Hogi Teri (2017).

What's next for Shruti Haasan?

Shruti Haasan will be next seen in Telugu movie Krack. The movie, starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in the lead, marks the latter's return to Tollywood after Katamarayudu (2017). The Shruti Haasan starrer is expected to hit the marquee soon. Besides the upcomer, Shruti Haasan also has a Tamil film with Vijay Sethupathi in the pipeline.

