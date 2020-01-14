The Debate
Sienna Lalau Is Teen Dance Star And Choreographer For BTS! Read All About Her

Music

19-year-old Sienna Lalau is a fan turned celebrity choreographer. She has worked with BTS, Jennifer Lopez and more. Read all the details about her here.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai |
Sienna Lalau

BTS’ music videos sure have some of the most difficult choreography and concepts. International choreographers alongside their chief choreographer Son Seung Deuk have worked to deliver the best moves. According to multiple reports, one such example is their choreographer for Dionysus. BTS’ Dionysus is choreographed by a 19-year-old dance star Sienna Lalau.  

Also Read | BTS Suga's Interlude: Shadow Just Broke Their Own Band's Records, Read More!

Sienna Lalau has worked with major celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Ciara. However, her impressive choreography career skyrocketed when she collaborated with global juggernaut BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan for their Map of the Soul: Persona's Dionysus dance version. According to reports, she curated the intense moves with expertise alongside her own company The Lab and crew member Andrew Elam. Sienna shared on her social media account regarding her feat, and even the followers were amused at this achievement at a young age. Sienna was just 18 years old when she choreographed the never-seen-before dance moves. BTS first performed the dance moves on BTS comeback special.

Here is what Sienna Lalau shared post-Dionysus release: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sienna Lalau 🌺 (@sienna.lalau) on

Also Read | K-Pop: Former EXO Artist Tao Mistaken For BTS Bandmember, Here's How He Reacted

Sienna Lalau has also worked with Jennifer Lopez:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sienna Lalau 🌺 (@sienna.lalau) on

Sienna has also worked with Becky G and J-Hope of BTS for their reprised dance moves on the hit Chicken Noodle Soup that released in the latter half of 2019. This time, Sienna’s choreography had fun twerk and hip-hop moves to them. She proved that she can be versatile. In an interview with Dance Magazine, she said that she is a BTS Army-fan and later became a celebrity choreographer.

Sienna Lalau has also choreographed BTS' J-Hope and Becky G's Chicken Noodle Soup:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sienna Lalau 🌺 (@sienna.lalau) on

Also Read | BTS Rapper RM's International Collaborations You Must Add To Your Playlist

Watch BTS practice the choreography by Sienna Lalau: 

Also Read | Jimin Of BTS Is Now Married To This Super Fan From London, Read More

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
