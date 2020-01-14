Sienna Lalau Is Teen Dance Star And Choreographer For BTS! Read All About Her

BTS’ music videos sure have some of the most difficult choreography and concepts. International choreographers alongside their chief choreographer Son Seung Deuk have worked to deliver the best moves. According to multiple reports, one such example is their choreographer for Dionysus. BTS’ Dionysus is choreographed by a 19-year-old dance star Sienna Lalau.

Sienna Lalau has worked with major celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Ciara. However, her impressive choreography career skyrocketed when she collaborated with global juggernaut BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan for their Map of the Soul: Persona's Dionysus dance version. According to reports, she curated the intense moves with expertise alongside her own company The Lab and crew member Andrew Elam. Sienna shared on her social media account regarding her feat, and even the followers were amused at this achievement at a young age. Sienna was just 18 years old when she choreographed the never-seen-before dance moves. BTS first performed the dance moves on BTS comeback special.

Here is what Sienna Lalau shared post-Dionysus release:

Sienna Lalau has also worked with Jennifer Lopez:

Sienna has also worked with Becky G and J-Hope of BTS for their reprised dance moves on the hit Chicken Noodle Soup that released in the latter half of 2019. This time, Sienna’s choreography had fun twerk and hip-hop moves to them. She proved that she can be versatile. In an interview with Dance Magazine, she said that she is a BTS Army-fan and later became a celebrity choreographer.

Sienna Lalau has also choreographed BTS' J-Hope and Becky G's Chicken Noodle Soup:

Watch BTS practice the choreography by Sienna Lalau:

