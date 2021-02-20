'Sira E Hou' Wins Netizens' Hearts; Fans Say 'Outstanding Acting By Stars'

Amrit Maan and Nimrat Khaira collaborated on a Punjabi romantic song titled Sira E Hou. The song is produced by the Desi Crew under the banner of Speed Records. It hit the internet on February 19 and has been gaining major attention on social media. Sira E Hou has received more than 4 million views and has been trending on the second position on Youtube. Twitterati has been praising the track on the micro-blogging platform.

Several users appreciated the duo - Amrit Maan and Nimrat Khaira for their singing skills and also asked them to do more songs together. Nimrat Khaira is also loved by the audience in the music video. One of the users said, "SIRA E HOU. Kya Baat Hai Yaar Outstanding Acting by Both Superstars".

Netizens react to 'Sira E Hou' song

nimrat khaira looks so good in the new music video sira-e-hou 😭 — tajman riar 👣 (@majhedijatti) February 19, 2021

Amrit Maan and Nimmo in one song. Sira E hou. 😁 — Bluntdeep (@Bluntdeep) February 14, 2021

Sira E Hou💗 — ρꪖꪖρⅈ ꪑꪊꪀᦔꪖ 🎧 (@Itz_PaapiMunda) February 19, 2021

nimrat khaira looks so peng in the sira e hou music video — S (@sukhcess) February 19, 2021

Jo khadu mere pakh ch

Garoor jihdi akh ch

Nira e hou nira e hou.😎

Main vekhun mud mud ke

Rahun naal jud ke👫

Te paaun chitte kurte

Sira e hou sira e hou

Jatt sira e hou.💪❤️ #FarmersProstests#ReleaseDetainedFarmers#Shehnaazians #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/C4S86qbigz — ਜ਼ਜ਼ਬਾਤੀ ਜਹੀ✍️🥀 (@MehraGirl1) February 19, 2021

Amrit Maan and Nimrat Khaira were seen actively promoting the song on their social media handles. The song is penned by Amrit Maan. The music of the song has been created by the Desi Crew, while Vivek Kumar is behind the choreography of the music video. The song has been placed under the album titled All Bamb. Sira E Hou is directed by Harry Singh and Preet Singh. The song is made available on several different music streaming platforms including Apple Music, JioSaavn, Spotify, Amazon Music among others.

The 5-minute long video shows a young romance as the video starts off with both Amrit and Nimrat talking about their love for their own set of friends. It is followed by several shots of a brewing romance between Amrit and Nimrat. Amrit is seen falling for her while Nimrat deals with a bully in an impressive manner. It has alternate visuals of the two shaking a leg on this song, as their romance begins to blossom parallelly in the video. The video has a comic ending, as both of them get a call back to their homes after the song ends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amrit Maan will next be seen in the movie Gunaah with Sidhu Moosewala. On the other hand, Nimrat Khaira has Saunkan Saunkane featuring Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta in her kitty. There is no update on the release dates of the movies of the two stars.

