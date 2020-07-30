Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sonu Nigam And His Wife’s Wedding Picture Is All Things Love

Sonu Nigam is celebrating his 47th birthday today on July 30, 2020. The singer, who is known for his hit tracks like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Yeh Dil, Suraj Hua Maddham, and Abhi Mujhme Kahin among others, has always impressed his fans with his soulful voice. While wishes have been pouring in from his fans on this special occasion, many of the singer's earlier pictures and videos have also been resurfacing on social media.

One such unseen picture from the singer's wedding day has also been going viral on social media on his birthday today. The singer is married to Madhurima Nigam and the throwback picture may take one down the memory lane.

Sonu Nigam and Madhurima from their wedding day

Talking about the picture, Sonu can be seen in his groom avatar donning a golden sherwani, garland, and a sehra. The singer can be seen sitting atop a decorated horse as a part of the wedding procession. Meanwhile, Madhurima is looking every bit the beautiful bride in the picture. She can be seen in a red bridal attire.

Madhurima is bedecked in her red bangles, kaleerein, maangtika, and gorgeous neckpieces. She can be seen giving out a blushing smile in the picture. For the unversed, the couple had tied the knot on February 15, 2002. They are also parents to their adorable son Nevaan. Take a look at the throwback picture from their wedding day.

About Sonu Nigam's latest track Do Ka Chaar

Sonu who is also hailed as 'Lord Of The Chords' by his fans has also sung songs in various languages like Odia, Manipuri, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, and several other Indian languages. The singer has also lent his voice to catchy songs like Bole Chudiyan and Akhiyon Se Goli Maare and in the recent past, he lent his voice to the song Do Ka Chaar which a part of the Netflix film Chaman Bahar. The film’s music score truly compliments the semi-urban environment created by the filmmaker. Furthermore, the eclectic music score spans a varied music scape.

The song sung by Nigam has a quirky vibe to it, as the lyrics mention the various kinds of paan. According to a press release, the singer loved the track the minute he listened to it. Sonu revealed, “I love the song Do ka Chaar so much that I had requested for a copy of the song right after I sang it. This is not generally my practice. There are some songs you want the world to listen to in your voice. I'm in love with the composition, lyrics, and arrangement of the song. Looking forward to the movie”.

