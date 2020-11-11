'Super Happy' Guru Randhawa Thanks Fans For Making 'Naach Meri Rani' YouTube Hit

On November 10, 2020, Guru Randhawa took to his Instagram handle and shared a video dancing with Nora Fatehi. He is seen thanking his fans for 100 million YouTube hits on his new single Naach Meri Rani in 20 days. He wrote that Nora and he are 'super happy' to see their love. Many of their fans dropped red hearts, heart-eye face and fire emoticons.

Guru Randhawa expresses happiness for Naach Meri Rani's success

In the video, Guru wore an all-black outfit with a silver chain around his neck. Nora too looked stunning in a shinny cream-colored floral dress. Currently, the song has crossed 100 million views on YouTube. The singer and the dancer are seen celebrating the massive success of their new single. Nora is also seen expressing her happiness on her Instagram story. DJ Shadow, Sachet Tandon, Samantha Steffen and Vee Music Official poured love in the comments.

Naach Meri Rani is composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi, featuring Nora as a robot created by Guru’s scientist. In the video, it is seen that later the robot is transformed into Nora once Guru touches her and she begins to sway.

Earlier, Dilbar fame Nora shared a dance video of herself showing her fabulous moves urging her fans to groove along as she further taught them the steps of Naach Meri Rani. She captioned the video as, “Some fun & easy moves to follow on #Naachmerirani! Keep dancing guys @tejasdhoke @gururandhawa @adidasindia.” The post gained thousands of likes and comments in an hour. In order to show their love, many of their fans too shared the song video on their social media.

Guru Randhawa is a singer, songwriter and music composer who predominantly produces work in Punjabi, Indi-pop and Bollywood music. Some of his popular songs are Lahore, High Rated Gabru, Daaru Wargi, Suit, Slowly Slowly, Ishare Tere, Tere Te, and Baby Girl. Many of his Punjabi songs are recreated for various Bollywood movies.

