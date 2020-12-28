SZA Drops A New Song Called 'Good Days' A Few Months After 'Hit Different'

Singer SZA is back with another song after her recently released song Hit Different. The song featured singer Ty Dolla $ign as well. However, a few days ago, she released another surprise single titled Good Days. The track is her second single after she released her album CTRL back in 2017. Read on to know more about SZA's Good Days.

Good Days by SZA

The singer SZA was recently in the news since a few months due to her music as well as her association with rapper Drake. A few days ago, on the midnight of Christmas, SZA dropped a new single titled Good Days. Currently, only the audio version of the song has been released. The song has had a total of 1.3 Million views on YouTube as of today.

The MV features a picture of SZA herself as an infant with a backdrop of a photography studio. While the name of her song Good Days is written on her forehead. She reminisces about the good days and good times of her life in the lyrics of the song.

A while ago, SZA was in the news after it was announced that she featured in The Drew Barrymore Show in October 1st. She performed the same song that she released back in 2017, in which actor Drew had made a cameo. The Drew Barrymore Show is a weekday show and follows the format of interviews/talk show. The episode that aired on October 1st featured the performance by SZA, along with other guests on the show that day including Julianne Moore, Bethenny Frankel, Nicole Richie and Jason Sudeikis.

In another news, SZA was also in the severe media scrutiny after it was revealed that she and Drake had dated back in 2008. This was revealed by Drake himself in his song titled Mr Right. The fans of SZA, however, did not take the news positively and assumed that Drake was involved with SZA when she was underage. But the singer then confirmed that they dated in 2009 instead even though the lyrics of the song were altered to rhyme. She shared this tweet back in October when this news started spreading.

I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening . Completely innocent . Lifetimes ago . — SZA (@sza) October 5, 2020

