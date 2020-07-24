Taylor Swift Calls Bon Iver & The National 'musical Heroes' As They Collab For'Folklore'

Taylor Swift has surprised all her fans and dropped her 8th studio album Folklore. Apart from dropping a gorgeous album, the singer added a couple of new voices as she collaborated with Bon Iver and The National. Taylor Swift not only co-produced and wrote some of the Folklore songs with him but also sang with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon.

Taylor Swift collabs with her “musical heroes” for ‘Folklore’

Taylor Swift is considered to be one of the most successful musical artists on the planet. The American singer not only transitioned successfully from country music to pop but has also released back-to-back successful albums. As Taylor Swift completed a decade in the music industry, the singer introduced her new era with her 2019 album Lover.

But as fans were still enjoying the joyful tunes from Lover, Taylor Swift left everybody speechless when she announced her 8th album Folklore and dropped it at midnight EST on July 23rd, 2020. As many Taylor Swift’s fans took to Twitter and said that the singer saved 2020 with the Folklore album, Taylor Swift gave major credit to her “musical heroes”.

In one of her emotional Instagram posts for Folklore, Taylor swift talked about her team who helped her creating this album during this pandemic. Through this post, Swift called the bands Bon Iver and The National her “musical heroes”.

Taylor Swift wrote, “I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point)”. Take a look at Taylor Swift’s Instagram post here.

Taylor Swift and Bon Inver’s Justin Vernon sung the song Exile together. Bon Iver as mentioned helped Taylor Swift throughout the Folklore album. The song Exile talks about a couple who cross paths once again after their break-up. The song further focuses on the couple talking about their issues that will remain unresolved forever due to their different perspectives.

