Taylor Swift Shines In 'Cardigan' Music Video, Fans Left Speechless Over Its "aesthetics"

Taylor Swift surprised all of her fans across the globe when she tweeted out the release of her 8th studio album, Folklore. Along with the album, Taylor Swift also dropped the Cardigan music video. The moment the video dropped, Swifties were quick to express their opinions about it on Twitter and look for certain Easter Eggs in the video.

Taylor Swift’s fans react to 'Cardigan' music video

American singer Taylor Swift is considered to be one of the most successful pop artists on the planet. Every album that Taylor Swift has released in the last decade has made it to the top of several music charts and ruled these charts for weeks. Apart from delivering chart-topping hits, Taylor Swift is also considered as a lyrically gifted artist.

So when this lyrically gifted artist surprises her fans with her 8th studio album things are bound to get chaotic among her fans. Yes, Taylor Swift surprised all and dropped her 8th studio album Folklore and also added a bonus by releasing her first music video from this album, Cardigan.

Before the album and music video dropped, Taylor Swift made sure to drop some amazing artwork for the Folklore album and of course the titles of all the songs in the album. The moment the Cardigan music video dropped, fans were quick to admire its aesthetics and Taylor Swift’s vision behind it.

The Cardigan music video is the second music video Taylor Swift has directed after The Man music video from her album Lover. The video starts with Taylor Swift playing the piano in an old mid-century farmhouse attic and quickly transitions to the singer trying to stay afloat by holding on to her piano in the sea.

Since the Cardigan music video was dropped, Taylor Swift’s fans could not hold back and started sharing some stunning visuals from it. While talking about the music video one fan was quick to draw comparisons between the Cardigan music video and Harry Styles’ Falling music video. While another fan was freaking out about the lyrics, “When you are young they assume you know nothing”. Take a look at these interesting Cardigan music video reactions here.

NOT TO BE LOUD BUT THE CARDIGAN MV HAS PARALLELS WITH FALLING BY HARRY STYLES FVCKING HELP ME #CardiganMusicVideo #Folklore pic.twitter.com/GC8WwIGmta — Hana 🤍 (@MissAmericHANA) July 24, 2020

Cardigan Music Video is so BEAUTIFUL and the lyrics of the song is such a masterpiece,

I’m just so proud of Taylor Swift!

I’m an EMOTIONAL WRECK#Cardigan #cardiganMusicVideo #Folklore pic.twitter.com/IQNMkoRnOM — 𝐹𝑜𝓁𝓀𝓁𝑜𝓇𝑒 (@MSwiftiee13) July 24, 2020

🎵| When you are young they assume you know nothing #cardiganMusicVideo #Folklore pic.twitter.com/GtMpfv5BSs — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) July 24, 2020

Taylor Swift has created and directed this masterpiece by herself and she has also made an entire album during quarantine... she really snapped so hard #cardiganMusicVideo



pic.twitter.com/T5VELrcFXZ — Irene 🤍/ 𝙛𝙤𝙡𝙠𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙚 (@lillyswiftt13) July 24, 2020

I HAVE NO WORDS

IT'S BEAUTIFUL

THE LYRCIS THE VIDEO OH MY GOD#cardiganMusicVideo #folklore pic.twitter.com/T3qsE2vLTy — wiktoria 🌲 𝑓𝑜𝑙𝑘𝑙𝑜𝑟𝑒 (@swiftsmandolin) July 24, 2020

