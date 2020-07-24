Taylor Swift Reveals She 'did Her Own Hair, Makeup & Styling' For 'Cardigan' Music Video

Taylor Swift has released her 8th studio album and fans of the artist have praised her for the amazing songs in it. The singer also took no time in releasing the first music video for the song Cardigan from her latest album Folklore. The video for Cardigan has quite an aesthetic feel to it along with several interesting elements throughout the entire video. Taylor Swift took to social media to thank all the people who were a part of making the video. She also revealed that she herself wrote and directed the video for Cardigan. She further added that she also did her own hair, makeup, and styling for the video.

Taylor Swift did her own hair, makeup, styling for Cardigan music video

Taylor Swift shared a post on Instagram in which she posted a picture from the video of Cardigan. She went on to thank a number of people who assisted her in making the video. She thanked the cinematographers, the producers, the editors, and several others in the process.

After she was done thanking all the important people in the caption, Taylor Swift revealed that the entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector. She added that everyone who was present on the sets wore a mask at all times and also maintained a safe distance from each other during the shoots. Further on, she made a shocking revelation claiming that she was her own hairstylist and makeup artist for the music video.

Recently, Taylor Swift dropped several lyrical videos from her album Folklore. The videos have a hint of aesthetic feel to them with the skies and waves being used for the background. Taylor Swift also dropped the first music video for Cardigan, a popular song from the album. In the video, Taylor Swift can be seen playing the piano in various locations and travelling from one place to another as she sings the song. The video of Cardigan consists of stunning visuals. A shot of a piano being used as a waterfall in a forest, to Taylor Swift entering a piano to go to another place, or Taylor Swift playing the piano in the middle of the sea - all these visuals made the video quite magical. Fans were amazed by the video and the direction which Taylor claimed was done by her.

