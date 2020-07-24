Taylor Swift Mentions 'moving To India' In 'Seven' And 'Desi' Swifties Go Into A Frenzy

On July 23, singer Taylor Swift treated her fans as she dropped her eighth studio album, Folklore. One of the songs, titled Seven, grabbed the attention of Indian Swifties as Swift mentioned to move to India forever. Fans from India poured their love in the comments section of her song. One of the viewers wrote, "Taylor: We'll move to India forever / Indians: Dude at least come once, we're dying to have you here Taylorrrrrrr". Meanwhile, the lyrics gave goosebumps to a fan.

Fans react to Taylor Swifts' 'moving to India' in Seven:

Taylor Swift's Seven

Taylor Swift's Folklore

On Thursday, Taylor Swift announced that she will drop a surprise 8th studio album at midnight. In a tweet, Taylor Swift stated that her new album, titled Folklore, was an entirely "brand new album of songs". Alongside the release announcement, Taylor Swift also shared the album's cover art and revealed that it would feature multiple collaborations, including one with Bon Iver. The new album has a total of sixteen tracks.

Track Name Writer The 1 Taylor Swift / Aaron Dessner Cardigan Swift / Dessner The Last Great American Dynasty Swift / Dessner Exile" (featuring Bon Iver) Swift / William Bowery / Justin Vernon My Tears Ricochet Swift Mirrorball Swift / Antonoff Seven Swift / Dessner August Swift / Antonoff This Is Me Trying Swift / Antonoff Illicit Affairs Swift / Antonoff Invisible String Swift / Dessner Mad Woman Swift / Dessner Epiphany Swift / Dessner Betty Swift / Bowery Peace Swift / Dessner Hoax Swift / Dessner

Background and release of folklore

The physical bonus track for the album is titled The Lakes. Another interesting thing about, Taylor Swift's Folklore is all track titles are stylised in all lowercase. The album has received a positive response from the audience and the critics. Billboard stated that the album demonstrated "the scope and depth of her artistic skill" in their review. The album was written and recorded in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. Folklore was a surprise album announced on social media hours before its release.

