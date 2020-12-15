Taylor Swift Reveals The Reason Behind The Name 'William Bowery' Credited In Her Albums

Taylor Swift is known to pen the lyrics of many of her songs dedicated to the people who have been a part of her life without taking any names, which keeps her fans guessing. However, on this instance, the question was on her regarding the name that was credited in her albums Folklore and Evermore, that came out this year. In her recent appearance in Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the pop star has opened up about the reason behind the name which has been credited in her albums.

Taylor Swift on the pseudonym ‘William Bower’ which is credited in her songs

A lot of people who have listened to the songs in the latest albums of Taylor Swift, Folklore and Evermore, may have gotten confused about a name that is credited behind the songwriter of the songs. Turns out that the name that was credited as William Bowery is Joe Alwyn himself.

Host Jimmy Kimmel asked the pop star about the origin of the name and about who among the couple chose the name. With a little hesitation, Taylor Swift answered him by saying that it was Joe himself who was responsible for the name.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Talks About Her High-profile Celeb Controversies; Says 'was Totally Broken'

Kimmel then went ahead to ask whether there was a specific meaning behind that choice of name, to which the pop star deflected by saying that he would have to ask that to Joe himself. One can find the name of William Bowery on Folklore in the songs Exile and Betty, and was also present in the songs Champagne problems in the album Evermore. There have been guesses about the name referring to William Alwyn, the great-grandfather of Joe Alwyn and a composer as well.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Reveals What Made Her Work With Brendon Urie In 'Me!'

Another reason that may join behind the name is the fact that the couple’s first public outing was on Kings of Leon show that was in The Bowery Hotel that is located in New York, according to E! Online. There has been a lot of buzz regarding Taylor Swift’s relationships in the past, which is something that still seems to be making headlines. Before Folklore and Evermore, the singer had released other popular albums such as Lover, 1989, Reputation and more.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Co-wrote THESE 'evermore' Songs With Beau Joe Alwyn A.k.a. William Bowery

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Reveals How Watching Films Every Night Helped Her Write 'Folklore'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.