Tekashi 6ix9ine Reveals His Exact Location As He Taunts Gang Members In Video; Watch

Tekashi 6ix9ine recently released a video where he is sitting in a pool and enjoying the view. The rapper revealed the exact location where he was at and taunted gang members who might be looking to retaliate against him. Showing the view of his city, he asked in the video if people remember when he was told that he cannot go to LA.

Read Also | Tekashi 6ix9ine Gives Away $100 Bills To People On The Streets Of New York

Tekashi 6ix9ine dangerously reveals his location

When Tekashi 6ix9ine uploaded a video on Instagram, revealing his exact location, many fans wondered that it can be dangerous for his safety. Tekashi 6ix9ine was seen showing the view from his pool and then he asked the cameraman to show a 360-degree view from where he was standing, revealing his exact location.

However, at the end of the video, Tekashi 6ix9ine reveals that if anyone is trying to pause the video to get his location, he would be gone by the time the video is up on social media. Check out the video.

Why was Tekashi 6ix9ine in jail?

Tekashi 6ix9ine was found guilty of racketeering and was also accused of being involved in gang activity. The initial charges against the American rapper included attempted murder, armed robbery, possessing and carrying a firearm, and assault with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced to 37 years in jail and later struck a deal with the prosecutors. This led to his sentence being reduced in exchange for the rapper helping convict gang members Anthony Ellison and Aljermiah Mack.

Read Also | Netizens Spot Tomato Shaped Like A Mango On Twitter, Call It 'Tomango'

Why was Tekashi 6ix9ine released?

Tekashi 6ix9ine was released from the jail as COVID 19 held the world in its clasp. The rapper suffers from Asthama, which makes him vulnerable to the coronavirus. The decision to let Tekashi complete the rest of his jail term under home confinement came after the Legal Aid Society of New York's figures indicated that there were at least 180 cases in New York jails. New York City mayor Bill de Blasio later announced that at least 900 inmates had to be released in April due to the virus spread.

Tekashi 6ix9ine latest track

A month ago, 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj's latest track released, called Trollz. Though it received heavy backlash, the song proved to be the biggest hit of the 6ix9ine. The rapper topped the Billboard 100 list for the first time with his album Trollz, though this is the second-highest hit by Nicki Minaj. Watch the song video below.

Read Also | Tekashi 6ix9ine's Security Reportedly Gets Attacked By Treyway In NY; Watch Viral Video

Read Also | Young YouTuber's Struggle To Pronounce 'subscribe' Leaves Netizens Divided; Watch Video

Promo image: Tekashi 6ix9ine Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.