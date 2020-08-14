Netizens Spot Tomato Shaped Like A Mango On Twitter, Call It 'Tomango'

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, a number of people have been active on social media. Recently, some Twitter users have been sharing a never-seen-before picture of a tomato. A Twitterati shared a picture of a tomato shaped like a mango and commented, “When you want to be a mango but become a tomato under parental pressure”. Twitteratis have been retweeting this picture and have also given it a name. Read more about the tomato-shaped like mango.

Viral Tweet about Tomato photo takes over the internet

When you want to be a mango but become a tomato under parental pressure pic.twitter.com/TI9YiP3jP0 — PythaGauri Theorem (@DramebaazPorgi) August 14, 2020

Twitter users have started spamming a tweet about a tomato shaped like a mango. They have been referring to the picture as “tomango”. The number of pictures and Tweets about the same has been dominating social media sites. A user commented, “Once upon a time big mango married a small tomato. It was a love marriage & today a kid born named Tomango!” Another user wrote, ”Or you wanted to be a mango but your own limitations got you to be a tomato. And now you try everything to pretend to be a mango". Similarly, other Twitter users have also made some hilarious comments about the viral tweet about the “tomango”. Here are some other fan reactions about the viral tweet on “tomango”.

Looks like Tomato married Mango.

Kid is : Tomango. — India today for sale (@AblaStree) August 14, 2020

Ye sirf ek aam tamatar hai 🙂 — Romil Kapoor (@_romilkapoor_) August 14, 2020

And you are a tomato and become a Mango under in-laws & peer pressure pic.twitter.com/96Kpd6rn23 — halogen (@niskoot) August 14, 2020

Other viral videos

Similarly, a common man had been getting a lot of attention on social media after his video went viral on the internet. In the video, the man shows his effective technique of sorting fruits which has been getting a lot of praise on social media. The video shows the man is using two iron rods kept alongside each other on cartons. Both of the rods were placed in a way that the distance between them increases from one end to the other. The rods were kept in a slanted position just about the boxes in which these fruits were about to be packed. The man places the pomegranates between the rods. As the fruits roll down, they all fall into separate boxes that have been beneath the rods. All the boxes are kept in a way that will automatically sort out the pomegranates according to their sizes. A number of internet users came across the video and appreciated man’s efforts of coming up with an easy and effective solution for sorting out the pomegranates. Watch the viral video here:

The world’s most simple ‘sorting by size’ system pic.twitter.com/pYRXJFPi8u — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) June 26, 2020

