The Fact Music Awards Receive Praise For Providing 5-star Waiting Room Facility

The Fact Music Awards 2020 received tremendous appreciation from fans online for renting out a 5-star hotel to provide waiting rooms for all the artists who attended the event. The music award function was held on Saturday, December 12 and famous musical personalities like the BTS, TWICE, SEVENTEEN and many more graced the event with their appearance. Fans rejoiced after noticing how The Fact Music Awards took special care of all the artist’s safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This appreciation comes following the backlash the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) received for making famous artists use a parking lot as waiting rooms. All the fans were initially surprised to know that The Fact Music Award literally rented out numerous luxurious hotel rooms as lounges for the musicians. As per a report presented by Kpop Starz, the organisers of The Fact Music Awards selected the Paradise City Hotel, which is a 5-star hotel located in Incheon, South Korea.

Hailed as one of the world’s fanciest hotels, Paradise City is the first Korean-style resort in East Asia with plenty of entertainment facilities. According to the report, the prices of the hotel are ‘insanely’ high as this time of the year, however, it did not budge the organisers of The Fact Music Awards. All the acclaimed musicians who attended the event were provided with separate rooms of their own, in order to maintain social distancing and provide comfort to the artists. This move of the organisers impressed netizens a lot. They took to Twitter to appreciate the special initiatives taken by them. Here’s taking a quick look at it:

Previously, the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) came into the radar of netizens and received tremendous backlash for making artists use a parking lot as waiting rooms. Pictures of several prominent celebs maintain social distancing from their cars and conversing with each other surfaced online which made fans furious. Reportedly, the celebrities were even forced to do their makeup touches in their respective cars without proper arrangements. Now, The Fact Music Awards' initiative has left fans rejoiced.

