The Wanted's Greatest Hits Of All Times, From 'Glad You Came' To 'Chasing The Sun'

The Wanted was a popular British boy band. However, the members split to pursue their personal careers in music. The band consists of Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Tom Parker, and Nathan Sykes.

Their debut album, The Wanted released on October 25, 2010, and topped at number four on the UK albums chart. Take a look at their greatest hits of all time.

Glad You Came

Glad You Came is one of the greatest hit songs of The Wanted. It received 180 million views and 1.4 million likes on YouTube. The Wanted rose to fame from this song. Glad You Came gives a positive vibe to the audience. Take a look at one of their famous songs from the album Battleground.

Chasing The Sun

In the song, Chasing The Sun all the members wear the same attire that is a black jacket, t-shirt and jeans. Few fans said that Chasing The Sun is a beautiful song and they also described that the song is for people who never sleep and love partying all night. Take a look at the song.

Warzone

One of the most heartbreaking songs of The Wanted is Warzone. The song is from the album Battleground. The plot of the song shows how people get cheated in their relationship. Take a look at the heart-wrenching song.

Show Me Love

Show Me Love is another add on to the heartbreaking collection of The Wanted. The plot of the song is quite different from other sad songs. It shows how two people love each other but cannot be together because of some misunderstandings in their relationships.

In the song, Show Me Love all the members are wearing the same outfits that are black. The song is from The Wanted's last album Word of Mouth. Take a look at the hit song.

Image Courtesy: The Wanted Instagram

